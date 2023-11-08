MLS
Charlotte FC fires HC Christian Lattanzio despite making postseason for first time
Published Nov. 8, 2023 12:16 p.m. ET

Charlotte FC has fired coach Christian Lattanzio despite the Major League Soccer team reaching the playoffs for the first time.

The team also fired assistant coach Andy Quy.

"We would like to thank Christian and Andy for their time at the Club," owner David Tepper said in a news release Wednesday. "They helped guide us through the last 18 months and we are all appreciative of their contributions to Charlotte FC."

The team will begin a search for a replacement immediately.

The next hire will be the third to coach Charlotte since the club began play as an expansion team in 2022.

"We undertook an offseason evaluation of our organization and we're confident this move is in the best interest of the Club for 2024 and beyond," Charlotte President Joe LaBue said. "Our Club will continue to be ambitious and strive to progress both on and off the pitch."

Charlotte finished 10-11-13 and made the playoffs before losing to the New York Red Bulls 5-2 in the first round.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

