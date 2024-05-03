MLS
2024 MLS odds: Inter Miami, Messi vs. New York Red Bulls odds, lines
MLS

2024 MLS odds: Inter Miami, Messi vs. New York Red Bulls odds, lines

Updated May. 3, 2024 1:42 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are returning to MLS play on Saturday to face off against the New York Red Bulls.

The match begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Apple TV.

When these two squads squared off in late March, New York got the 4-0 victory. However, in that match, Miami were without superstar Lionel Messi. La Pulga is expected to be in action this weekend against New York, as he hopes to capitalize on his nine goals and seven assists that he's racked up this season.

When it comes to Eastern Conference opponents, Miami is 3-2-1. New York, on the other hand, are 2-1-2 against Eastern Conference opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

How will Messi & Co. fare when they face the Red Bulls for the second time this season? Let's look into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbooks:*

Inter Miami CF at New York Red Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Apple TV)

Result at the end of regulation:

Inter Miami -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); New York +285 (bet $10 to win $38.50 total)  
Draw: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)
Under: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

LIONEL MESSI WAGERS 

Messi to score anytime goal: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45)
Messi to score first goal: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Messi to score last goal: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Messi to score two or more goals: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Messi to score three or more goals: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

* odds as of 5/3/2024 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes