MLS 2024 MLS odds: Inter Miami, Messi vs. New York Red Bulls odds, lines Updated May. 3, 2024 1:42 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are returning to MLS play on Saturday to face off against the New York Red Bulls.

The match begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Apple TV.

When these two squads squared off in late March, New York got the 4-0 victory. However, in that match, Miami were without superstar Lionel Messi. La Pulga is expected to be in action this weekend against New York, as he hopes to capitalize on his nine goals and seven assists that he's racked up this season.

When it comes to Eastern Conference opponents, Miami is 3-2-1. New York, on the other hand, are 2-1-2 against Eastern Conference opponents.

How will Messi & Co. fare when they face the Red Bulls for the second time this season? Let's look into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbooks:*

Inter Miami CF at New York Red Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Apple TV)

Result at the end of regulation:

Inter Miami -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); New York +285 (bet $10 to win $38.50 total)

Draw: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Under: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

LIONEL MESSI WAGERS

Messi to score anytime goal: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45)

Messi to score first goal: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Messi to score last goal: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Messi to score two or more goals: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Messi to score three or more goals: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

* odds as of 5/3/2024



