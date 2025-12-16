Inter Miami Signs Former Tottenham Defender As Replacement For Jordi Alba

Inter Miami CF have secured the services of experienced Spanish left back Sergio Reguilón on a long-term contract, the club announced Monday. The 28-year-old defender joins as a free agent after his departure from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and will remain with the Herons through December 2027, with a club option that could extend his stay until December 2028.

Reguilon arrives as direct replacement for Alba

Reguilón's arrival addresses a significant void in Inter Miami's defensive lineup following the retirement of Spanish legend Jordi Alba, who concluded his illustrious career after helping the club secure the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The new signing brings considerable European pedigree to South Florida, having competed at the highest levels of club football throughout his career.

"It's a very ambitious project, a winning club that is doing things the right way, and that's what attracted me: coming here to keep winning and competing," Reguilón said as per the club’s statement. "My objective is to keep winning, go after the trophies we're missing, and win everything here."

European experience from across multiple leagues

Reguilón brings extensive experience from Europe's most competitive environments, having accumulated more than 260 professional appearances throughout his career. His resume includes 81 matches in the English Premier League and 56 in Spain's La Liga, along with valuable experience in prestigious continental competitions, including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

The defender's journey has taken him through several prominent clubs in both Spain and England. At the international level, Reguilón has earned six caps with the Spanish national team, including appearances in UEFA Nations League matches and FIFA World Cup qualifying.

Tactical fit in Miami

Known for his pace, overlapping runs, and comfort on the ball, Reguilón profiles as a natural fit in Inter Miami’s system, where fullbacks are expected to contribute in both phases. His ability to stretch the field and deliver quality service from wide areas mirrors many of the attributes that made Alba such a vital piece during Miami’s title-winning run. Defensively, Reguilón has solid positional awareness, traits that should help Miami balance their attacking ambition with stability at the back.

Statement signing after MLS Cup success

Coming off their first MLS Cup, Inter Miami’s recruitment reflects a club planning beyond a single title window. By securing Reguilón through at least 2027, the club has added a proven, prime-age defender capable of anchoring the left flank as Miami look to defend their crown and remain a force domestically.