Abby Wambach sends it to penalties: Women's World Cup Moment No. 2
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.
It's hard to pick which was more impressive about the United States' goal vs. Brazil in the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals: Megan Rapinoe's cross or Abby Wambach's header.
On one hand, Rapinoe couldn't have played a better ball in if she tried. It flew over Brazil's back line and to the far post to Wambach. On the other hand, Wambach had to get up and over her defender and out-stretched arms of the goalkeeper — no small feat, even for a player of Wambach's quality.
Whatever your preference is, there is no wrong answer. Rapinoe's cross is so iconic that it's now simply known as "The Cross," and Wambach's 122nd minute finish is the latest goal in World Cup, men's on women's.
The U.S. went on in to win in penalties thanks to a big save from Hope Solo and a clutch goal from Ali Krieger.
