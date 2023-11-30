MLS 2023 MLS Cup Tournament schedule, bracket, scores, how to watch the final Published Nov. 30, 2023 7:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 MLS Cup conference finals are set with FC Cincinatti and the Columbus Crew in the East and LAFC and the Houston Dynamo in the West.

The winners of the conference finals will go head-to-head in the MLS Cup final on Dec. 9. Here's how to watch all the action.

CONFERENCE FINALS

Saturday, Dec. 2

FC Cincinatti vs. Columbus Crew, 6 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass

LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo, 9:30 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass

FINAL

Saturday, Dec. 9

TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m. on FOX

HOW TO WATCH

The conference finals will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass. The final will be broadcast on FOX and streamed on MLS Season Pass.

