2023 CONCACAF Nations League odds: How to bet Mexico-United States, pick Published Jun. 15, 2023 10:24 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The defending champion United States Men's National Team looks to continue its success against Mexico in Thursday night's CONCACAF Nations League semifinal match.

The rivals will play at 10 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The winners will meet in the Nations League final at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in Las Vegas, preceded by the third-place match.

This will be the second semifinal meeting in a CONCACAF competition between the USMNT and Mexico. The sides played in the semifinals of the 1991 Gold Cup, a 2-0 win for the USMNT.

Here's how to bet the Mexico-USMNT match, from the money line, draw and Over/Under, with odds by FOX Bet and an expert's pick from FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre.

Mexico at United States in Las Vegas, 10 p.m. ET Thursday, Paramount+, Univision

Mexico: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

United States: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Draw: +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Under: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the USMNT trailing Mexico in the all-time series with a record of 22-36-17 (W-L-D), they have gone unbeaten in five straight matches against Mexico (3-0-2), winning three in a row before playing to a draw in the past two.

The USMNT is 17-9-8 against El Trí since 2000.

Behind the stellar defense of Miles Robinson, the USMNT hasn't allowed a goal in the past three matches against Mexico.

The USMNT advanced by finishing atop Group D by going 3-0-1 in home and away matches against El Salvador and Grenada.

Mexico finished atop Group A with a 2-0-2 record. El Tri tied Jamaica twice (1-1 and 2-2) and beat Suriname, 3-0 and 2-0.

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre:

Four of the last five meetings between these rivals have either ended tied or were decided in extra time. Mexico also failed to win all five. With El Tri manager Diego Cocca feeling the heat and the U.S. without captain and defensive linchpin Tyler Adams and onto its second interim head coach since the 2022 World Cup [B.J. Callaghan], it’s tempting to think that maybe this time, El Tri is due.

It’s still hard to beat a draw at +205, though. All things considered, that’s my pick.

PICK: Mexico-United States draw (+205 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

&amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!