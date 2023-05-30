FIFA Men's World Cup USMNT interim coach Anthony Hudson departing, B.J. Callaghan stepping up Updated May. 30, 2023 12:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In a surprising move, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Tuesday that Anthony Hudson, who has served as the interim coach of the United States men's national team since 2022 World Cup manager Gregg Berhalter's contract expired in December, is leaving the program, effective immediately, to take another job.

Assistant coach B.J. Callaghan will take over the USMNT ahead of next month's CONCACAF Nations League finals in Las Vegas and will remain at the helm through the end of the Gold Cup in July. Like Hudson, who was released from the final two months of his contract, Callaghan was on Berhalter's staff at the World Cup in Qatar, where the Americans reached the round of 16 before falling to the Netherlands.

"B.J. has been an integral part of the USMNT staff during the last four years," USSF sporting director Matt Crocker said in a news release. "We are confident he is prepared and ready to lead this group in the summer tournaments. We are grateful to Anthony for the tremendous job he did and wish him success in the future."

While Crocker is still expected to name a permanent coach for the USMNT by the end of the summer, Hudson's departure seemingly came out of nowhere; less than a week ago, Crocker said that the Englishman, who previously led the national teams of Bahrain and New Zealand, would remain in place through the Gold Cup, which concludes on July 16.

Hudson was in charge of the U.S. for four games; two friendlies, including last month's 1-1 tie with rival Mexico, and a pair of Nations League group stage wins in late March. U.S. Soccer didn't reveal Hudson's next stop, but FOX Sports understands that it's not with another national team.

"The group is in good hands with B.J.," Hudson said. "I'm excited to watch and support the team as it continues to grow and reach the heights we all know they are capable of."

Before joining Berhalter's USMNT staff in 2019, Callaghan spent seven years as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Union in MLS. The 41-year-old has never been a first team head coach at the club or national team level. But as an emergency stopgap he'll bring familiarity. Callaghan is also well-liked and respected among the team's senior players, which should help ease his transition to the new role.

"I take a lot of pride in making sure everyone feels connected to the team and is contributing to the culture of the group," Callaghan told U.S. Soccer's website. "With two important competitions approaching us quickly this summer, I feel continuity is what we need."

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

