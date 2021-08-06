Summer Olympics Allyson Felix adds to legacy, USA claims women's beach volleyball gold on Day 14 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Team USA is making the most of every moment in Tokyo as the final days of the Summer Olympics tick down.

The U.S. had totaled 98 medals by mid-day Friday/Saturday morning Tokyo time (31 gold, 36 silver, 31 bronze), in the lead ahead of China (79 overall, 36 gold, 26 silver, 17 bronze).

In third is the Russian Olympic Committee, also known as ROC (62), in terms of total medals.

The Americans trail only China in gold medals, and the host nation of Japan boasts the third-most gold medals, with 24.

Here are some of the top moments and highlights from Day 14:

Team USA, women's beach volleyball

April Ross became the first beach volleyball player to win an Olympic medal with three different partners when she combined with fellow Californian Alix Klineman to defeat Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy to win gold.

Ross had previously won a silver medal with Jen Kessy in 2012 and a bronze medal with Kerri Walsh Jennings in 2016. In addition to becoming the first Olympian to medal with three different partners, the 39-year-old Ross also became the oldest woman to win an Olympic beach volleyball medal.

Playing in tough conditions in which the sand temperature reached 129 degrees, Ross and Klineman cruised to a relatively easy 21-15, 21-16 victory. The duo dominated this tournament, only losing one set through the entire Olympics, none in the knockout rounds.

Team USA, Women's Volleyball

The U.S. advanced to the gold medal match with a dominant performance against Serbia, gaining some measure of revenge against the team that beat them in the semifinals in 2016.

The Americans won the first set 25-19, cruised in the second 25-15, then finished the match with a 25-23 win in the third for a 3-0 sweep.

Defeating Serbia was no easy task, especially going against star Tijana Boskovic. But Team USA was great in the service game, with Annie Drews recording three of the American's six aces.

The win propelled the U.S. into the gold medal match for the fourth time in Olympic history. The U.S. has been one of the top teams in the world for much of the past two decades but has been unable to gain the ultimate prize, losing to Brazil in the gold medal match in both 2008 and ’12. The U.S. also lost the gold medal game to China in 1984.

Team USA, Women's Basketball

The American women also advanced to the gold medal game in basketball with a commanding 79-59 victory over Serbia.

The U.S. ran out to a 25-12 lead in the first quarter. Serbia fought back to make it close in the second, but an 11-2 run to finish the quarter put the Americans up 41-23 at halftime. Diana Taurasi helped spark the run with a dazzling no-look pass.

Serbia never quit, led by the gritty play of point guard Yvonne Anderson, who had 15 points.

But Brittney Griner (15 points, 12 rebounds), Chelsea Gray (14 points) and Breanna Stewart (12 points, 10 rebounds) proved to be too much to overcome.

It was the 54th consecutive Olympic victory for the Americans – a streak which dates back to the 1992 Barcelona Games – who will be playing for a seventh straight gold medal.

Track and Field Results

The United States had three finalists in the men's 5000m final, with Paul Chelimo, Grant Fisher and Woody Kincaid all participating, which gave the team a good chance to medal.

And ultimately, Chelimo did just that, winning bronze with a time of 12:59:05.

This is Chelimo's second Olympic medal, adding to the silver he won in the same event in 2016.

While the women's 400m didn't produce a gold medalist from the United States, legendary sprinter Allyson Felix continued to add to her legacy, winning a bronze medal in the event.

The bronze brought her Olympic medal total to 10 for her career, making her the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history.

And even after a career of dominance, Felix still found a way to reach new heights in 2021.

The United States continued to rack up medals in the track and field events, with the women's relay team winning silver in the 4x100 relay, finishing second behind Jamaica.

The two countries swapped places after the 2016 Olympics saw the United States women win gold in the 4x100 relay and Jamaica winning silver.

Golf

Nelly Korda, the 23-year-old reigning Women's PGA Championship winner, entered Round 3 of women's individual stroke play with a lead over all 60 golfers at -13.

Korda didn't play her best round on Friday, but she remains atop the Olympic women's golf leaderboard and will carry a three-shot lead into the final round of the women’s stroke play tournament Saturday at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Behind Korda was India's Aditi Ashok , who was a -12.

