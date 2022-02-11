Aaron Rodgers
Broncos the 'indisputable' best fit for Aaron Rogers? Broncos the 'indisputable' best fit for Aaron Rogers?
Aaron Rodgers

Broncos the 'indisputable' best fit for Aaron Rogers?

1 hour ago

Fresh off his fourth MVP award win, Aaron Rodgers could be on the move this offseason after another unceremonious exit from the playoffs.

After failing to reach the Super Bowl despite his team having the NFL's best record for the second consecutive season, Rodgers isn't the only All-Pro member of the Green Bay Packers who could be on the move this offseason.

Wide receiver Davante Adams is also set to become a free agent, and he will command top dollar from whoever signs him this offseason.

But if Rodgers were to leave the only franchise he has known in his career, where would he land?

Colin Cowherd believes the best fit for Rodgers is the Denver Broncos.

"There is one team, stand-alone, that Aaron could choose. And it's simply a better overall roster," Cowherd said on "The Herd."

Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers is Broncos' missing ingredient

Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers is Broncos' missing ingredient
Colin Cowherd weighs in on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers winning his fourth NFL MVP award and his future as QB of the Packers.

"It is, it's indisputable. It's Denver. Left tackle? Pro Bowler. Receivers? Lots of them. Tight end? Gifted. Running back? Like Green Bay, great running backs. The defense? An outstanding secondary with a young star corner."

The Broncos do indeed have a fairly young and talented roster that could be appealing for Rodgers.

Justin Simmons and Garrett Bolles have both been named to All-Pro teams each of the last two seasons, and the roster has young talents such as Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II and Courtland Sutton who have proven to be valuable players within the franchise in a short period of time.

The ready-to-win makeup of the Broncos could prove enticing for Rodgers, especially if he takes a look at the two quarterbacks who have represented the NFC in the past two Super Bowls.

"[Tom] Brady chose Tampa because of the weapons, and [Matthew] Stafford chose the Rams because of the coach and weapons," said Cowherd.

The Broncos were 7-10 in 2021 with inconsistent quarterback play.

Rodgers might be in need of a change of scenery, and the Broncos are in need of a franchise quarterback.

This could be a match made in mile-high heaven. 

Aaron Rodgers
Get more from Aaron Rodgers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Should Joe Burrow have won NFL MVP over Aaron Rodgers?
Cincinnati Bengals

Should Joe Burrow have won NFL MVP over Aaron Rodgers?

1 hour ago
Rodgers wins fourth MVP award, one shy of Manning's record
National Football League

Rodgers wins fourth MVP award, one shy of Manning's record

19 hours ago
Should the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers now?
Green Bay Packers

Should the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers now?

22 hours ago
NFL odds: Aaron Rodgers in Tampa Bay? Lines for Bucs' next quarterback
National Football League

NFL odds: Aaron Rodgers in Tampa Bay? Lines for Bucs' next quarterback

February 4
Will Aaron Rodgers follow Tom Brady into retirement?
Green Bay Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers follow Tom Brady into retirement?

February 2
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes