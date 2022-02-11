Aaron Rodgers Broncos the 'indisputable' best fit for Aaron Rogers? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Fresh off his fourth MVP award win, Aaron Rodgers could be on the move this offseason after another unceremonious exit from the playoffs.

After failing to reach the Super Bowl despite his team having the NFL's best record for the second consecutive season, Rodgers isn't the only All-Pro member of the Green Bay Packers who could be on the move this offseason.

Wide receiver Davante Adams is also set to become a free agent, and he will command top dollar from whoever signs him this offseason.

But if Rodgers were to leave the only franchise he has known in his career, where would he land?

Colin Cowherd believes the best fit for Rodgers is the Denver Broncos.

"There is one team, stand-alone, that Aaron could choose. And it's simply a better overall roster," Cowherd said on "The Herd."

Colin Cowherd weighs in on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers winning his fourth NFL MVP award and his future as QB of the Packers.

"It is, it's indisputable. It's Denver. Left tackle? Pro Bowler. Receivers? Lots of them. Tight end? Gifted. Running back? Like Green Bay, great running backs. The defense? An outstanding secondary with a young star corner."

The Broncos do indeed have a fairly young and talented roster that could be appealing for Rodgers.

Justin Simmons and Garrett Bolles have both been named to All-Pro teams each of the last two seasons, and the roster has young talents such as Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II and Courtland Sutton who have proven to be valuable players within the franchise in a short period of time.

The ready-to-win makeup of the Broncos could prove enticing for Rodgers, especially if he takes a look at the two quarterbacks who have represented the NFC in the past two Super Bowls.

"[Tom] Brady chose Tampa because of the weapons, and [Matthew] Stafford chose the Rams because of the coach and weapons," said Cowherd.

The Broncos were 7-10 in 2021 with inconsistent quarterback play.

Rodgers might be in need of a change of scenery, and the Broncos are in need of a franchise quarterback.

This could be a match made in mile-high heaven.

