Davante Adams set to test wide receiver market in free agency

When NFL free agency begins next month, there won't be any question as to who the top offensive player available will be.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is scheduled to hit the open market this offseason, and after two consecutive first-team All-Pro selections, he's going to cost a pretty penny to acquire if he were to leave Green Bay.

The Packers could also franchise tag Adams this offseason, which would equal nearly $20 million guaranteed for the 2022 season.

There will be a robust market for Adams, with teams such as the Bears, Chargers and Raiders among those flush with cap space and in need of a game-changing wide receiver to bolster their offense.

With Mike Williams set to hit free agency, the Chargers could be in need of a wide receiver opposite of Keenan Allen for their young quarterback Justin Herbert, and they have a projected $57 million in cap space.

More than enough for Adams.

The Bears also face the prospect of losing Allen Robinson to free agency after he played the 2021 season under the franchise tag for $17.98 million.

Being from California, and having played his college football at Fresno State, the Raiders offer Adams a chance to once again head back west and team with his college quarterback Derek Carr.

Regardless of where he ends up, Adams figures to be well worth the money spent to get him.

Consider this: Amari Cooper, Robinson, Chris Godwin and Tyreek Hilll were four of the five highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL this season. Adams had more receptions (123), receiving yards (1,553) and touchdowns (11) than each of them this season.

Over the past two seasons, it's hard to deny Adams hasn't been the most dominant wide receiver in the NFL.

This offseason, he's prepared to be paid like it.

