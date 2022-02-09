Green Bay Packers
Davante Adams set to test wide receiver market in free agency Davante Adams set to test wide receiver market in free agency
Green Bay Packers

Davante Adams set to test wide receiver market in free agency

2 hours ago

When NFL free agency begins next month, there won't be any question as to who the top offensive player available will be.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is scheduled to hit the open market this offseason, and after two consecutive first-team All-Pro selections, he's going to cost a pretty penny to acquire if he were to leave Green Bay.

The Packers could also franchise tag Adams this offseason, which would equal nearly $20 million guaranteed for the 2022 season.

There will be a robust market for Adams, with teams such as the Bears, Chargers and Raiders among those flush with cap space and in need of a game-changing wide receiver to bolster their offense.

With Mike Williams set to hit free agency, the Chargers could be in need of a wide receiver opposite of Keenan Allen for their young quarterback Justin Herbert, and they have a projected $57 million in cap space.

More than enough for Adams.

The Bears also face the prospect of losing Allen Robinson to free agency after he played the 2021 season under the franchise tag for $17.98 million.

Being from California, and having played his college football at Fresno State, the Raiders offer Adams a chance to once again head back west and team with his college quarterback Derek Carr.

Regardless of where he ends up, Adams figures to be well worth the money spent to get him.

Consider this: Amari Cooper, Robinson, Chris Godwin and Tyreek Hilll were four of the five highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL this season. Adams had more receptions (123), receiving yards (1,553) and touchdowns (11) than each of them this season.

Over the past two seasons, it's hard to deny Adams hasn't been the most dominant wide receiver in the NFL.

This offseason, he's prepared to be paid like it.

Get more from Green Bay Packers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Green Bay Packers face questions in defensive trenches
Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers face questions in defensive trenches

3 hours ago
NFL odds: Lines on Kyler Murray's next team, from Buccaneers to Packers
National Football League

NFL odds: Lines on Kyler Murray's next team, from Buccaneers to Packers

1 day ago
NFL coaching changes: Texans to hire Smith, Saints go with Allen
National Football League

NFL coaching changes: Texans to hire Smith, Saints go with Allen

2 days ago
NFL odds: Could Tom Brady return? Lines on potential comeback, teams
National Football League

NFL odds: Could Tom Brady return? Lines on potential comeback, teams

6 days ago
Will Aaron Rodgers follow Tom Brady into retirement?
Green Bay Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers follow Tom Brady into retirement?

February 2
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes