Eagles NFL Free Agency Predictions: 4 Moves for Philly After Disappointing 2025 Season

The Philadelphia Eagles' run to repeat as champions in 2025 ended in disappointment, but we have a few ideas in mind to help them potentially get back to the Super Bowl in 2026.

FOX Sports NFL writer Greg Auman had the Eagles landing four players in his top 100 free agents list this week. Philadelphia has roughly $20 million in cap space this offseason, so retaining key players like edge rusher Jaelan Phillips is plausible. But the Eagles need some help on offense as well, especially with rumors of the team potentially dealing A.J. Brown percolating.

Well, Auman has the Eagles finding an answer for their offensive woes, too. So, let's take a closer look at the four free agents he has Philadelphia signing a month before free agency opens.

Re-sign S Reed Blankenship

(94th-best free agent, 11th-best safety free agent)

Auman's thoughts: "Blankenship, 26, was undrafted when he first came to the Eagles and has become a three-year starter and a key piece on their 2024 Super Bowl championship team. He had seven interceptions in 2023-24 but took a step back in 2025. Will the Eagles seek change in their secondary or pay to keep him around? He re-signed a year ago for $3.5 million as a restricted free agent but should command double that now on the open market."

Re-sign TE Dallas Goedert

(55th-best free agent, fifth-best tight end free agent)

Auman's thoughts: "Goedert, 31, probably isn't going anywhere — he's played his eight-year career in Philadelphia, and more than doubled his career high with 11 touchdowns in 2025. He's a reliable target on a team that lacks depth at receiver, so his steady mid-level production (between 40 and 60 catches for the last seven years) is a constant even as the Eagles change offensive coordinators every year. He restructured to a $10 million deal last year and will likely take less to return for 2026."

Sign Packers WR Romeo Doubs

(23rd-best free agent, sixth-best wide receiver free agent)

Auman's thoughts: "Doubs, 25, has had steady mid-level production in Green Bay, averaging 50 catches, 600 yards and five touchdowns a year in his four seasons there. He stepped up in the playoff loss with eight catches for 124 yards and a score — finding value in a No. 2 receiver can be tough, and he's likely to come in the $12-15 million range, above the $11 million extension Christian Watson signed for last year. By Pro Football Reference's "Approximate Value" metric, the top two picks of the 2022 fourth round were both Packers, in Doubs and tackle Zach Tom, already signed to a nice extension."

Re-sign edge rusher Jaelan Phillips

(10th-best free agent, third-best edge rusher free agent)

Auman's thoughts: "Phillips, 26, got traded at the deadline when the Dolphins decided they weren't going to be able to keep him, but it was an underwhelming 2025 — two sacks in eight games with the Eagles after three sacks in nine games with the Dolphins. He's had injury concerns in the past and has 28 total sacks in five NFL seasons, peaking with 8.5 as a rookie in 2021. Phillips' pressure rates were solid and he's drawn praise from Vic Fangio. Could a one-year, $15 million deal get it done and allow him to reset himself at a higher value in 2027?"