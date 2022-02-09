National Football League Super Bowl 2022 odds: Joe Burrow's magic and other Bengals betting trends 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The biggest storyline coming into the Super Bowl is Joe Burrow.

From a gambling lens, Joe Brrr comes into the Big Game smoking hot as the Bengals have covered the last seven games. The franchise quarterback also seems to thrive in the underdog role as the LSU Tiger-turned-Bengal is also 11-2 against the spread (ATS) when he is an underdog by three or more points.

Having youth at the helm has been a successful strategy for Cincinnati. With a win Sunday, coach Zac Taylor (38 years, 9 months, 3 days) would become the second-youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl (Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin was 36 years, 10 months, 17 days old when he won Super Bowl XLIII in 2009).

Taylor is one of the youngest coaches in the NFL, and like Burrow — in his second season in the NFL — he has done well as an underdog from a gambling perspective. He is 6-1 ATS and 5-2 straight up (SU) as a road dog this season. Taylor is also 7-3 ATS and 7-3 SU this season when facing teams that finished the year with at least nine wins (Steelers, Packers, Raiders, Chargers, 49ers, Chiefs, Titans). More importantly, Taylor is 2-0 ATS and SU in the playoffs, both times as a road underdog.

So youth and talent combined, Taylor and Burrow have carried Cincinnati to its first playoff victory since Jan. 6, 1991 – 71 months before Burrow was born.

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the all-new "NFL Odds" section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

From a football perspective, the signal-caller will try to become the first quarterback to pull off a historic triple crown when his Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. With a win over the Rams, Burrow will become the first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, a national championship in college football (with LSU in 2020) and the Super Bowl.

Burrow is also one win from becoming the fifth, second-year QB to win the Super Bowl.

"Talk about defying the odds, the guy was 200-1 to win the Heisman, so maybe we are the fools for doubting him this season," said Jacob Blangsted-Barnor, FOX Bet commercial manager.

Burrow played in 10 games his rookie season before a season-ending knee injury. He recovered to play in 16 games during the 2021 regular season. The 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick was 366-for-520 passing (70.4%) for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 108.3 passer rating.

"We really liked him coming into the season, but you always have to be cautious with big injuries," Blangsted-Barnor said. "Not to mention the worries about the offensive line to protect him.

"Interestingly, the offensive line issues were a problem, with Burrow sacked a league-high 51 times, which makes his performance this season even more impressive. I don’t think the help JaMarr Chase has given Burrow can be understated, too."

Coming into this Super Bowl matchup against the Rams, the Bengals are once again underdogs, but that role hasn't affected Burrow or Taylor.

Burrow seems to play his best against stronger competition as mentioned above. He is also 12-7 ATS against opponents with a winning record, covering the past six games against teams better than .500.

Taylor, who played quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2005-06, is 14-8 ATS as a road underdog (including postseason).

Burrow's play will be paramount in Super Bowl LVI. Here's also a look at how the six second-year QBs fared in the Super Bowl. As a group, quarterbacks in that position went 4-2 SU, 3-2-1 ATS and 3-3 on the O/U:

Dan Marino, Miami Dolphins, Super Bowl XIX (1985)

Marino was 29-for-50 passing (58.0%) for 318 yards with one touchdown pass, two interceptions, was sacked four times and had a 66.9 passer rating as the Dolphins lost to the 49ers 38-16.

Line: Dolphins +3.5 (did not cover)

Over/under: 53.5 (over)

Kurt Warner, Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowl XXXIV (2000)

Warner took a circuitous route to the NFL but reached the Super Bowl in his second season in the league. Warner was 24-for-45 passing (53.3%) for 414 yards, two TDs, was sacked twice and had a 99.7 passer rating as the Rams beat the Tennessee Titans 23-16.

Line: Rams -7 (push)

Over/under: 45 (under)

Note: Warner was named Super Bowl MVP.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots, Super Bowl XXXVI (2002)

Brady was 16-for-27 passing (59.3%) for 145 yards, one TD, no interceptions, was sacked once and had an 86.2 passer rating in the 20-17 win over Warner and the Rams.

Line: Patriots +14 (covered)

Over/under: 53 (under)

Note: Brady was named Super Bowl MVP.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl XL (2006)

Roethlisberger was 9-for-21 passing (42.9%) for 123 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, was sacked once and had a 22.6 passer rating in the 21-10 victory over the Seahawks.

Line: Steelers -4 (covered)

Over/under: 47 (under)

Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XLVII (2013)

Kaepernick was 16-for-28 passing (57.1%) for 302 yards, one TD, one interception, was sacked three times and had a 91.7 passer rating in the 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Line: 49ers -4.5 (did not cover)

Over/under: 48 (over)

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, Super Bowl XLVIII (2014)

Wilson was 18-for-25 passing (72%) for 206 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, wasn't sacked and had a 123.1 passer rating in the 43-8 win over Denver.

Line: Seahawks +2 (covered)

Over/under: 47.5 (over)

Here are some other betting trends to consider before placing your wagers:

– The Bengals are 13-7 ATS this season with the under hitting in 11 of those games. When they are underdogs of 4.5 points or more, they are 3-0 ATS.

– When Cincinnati scores more than 21 points in a game, the team is 8-5 ATS and 9-4 straight up (SU). The Bengals are also 8-12 on the over in the over/under (O/U).

– Taylor is 28-24 ATS (including 3-0 this postseason) in his three seasons with the Bengals and is 22-29-1 on the over in the over/under.

– Taylor is 7-0 ATS and 6-1 SU in the Bengals' past seven games, with the under hitting five times. He's 14-8 ATS and 6-15-1 SU as a road underdog (including postseason), with the under hitting in 16 of those games.

– Underdogs are 13-8 ATS in the Super Bowl since the 2000 season.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.