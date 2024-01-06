National Football League Steelers' T.J. Watt reportedly suffers torn MCL Published Jan. 6, 2024 9:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a crucial Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, but it came at the cost of losing star linebacker T.J. Watt for the foreseeable future.

Watt was helped off the field in the fourth quarter and didn't return. It was revealed after the game that he suffered a torn MCL (Grade 3 sprain), NFL Network reported. The multi-week injury would presumably keep him out of the postseason.

Prior to leaving the game, Watt totaled two sacks, three tackles for loss and eight combined tackles. On the whole, he has racked up an NFL-high 19 sacks, 68 combined tackles and four forced fumbles this season. He's considered a top candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, which he won in 2021.

Watt, 29, is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

Pittsburgh improved to 10-7 with Saturday's 17-10 win over Baltimore. It needs one of three outcomes to clinch an AFC wild-card berth: 1) the Buffalo Bills to lose to the Miami Dolphins, 2) the Jacksonville Jaguars to lose to or tie with the Tennessee Titans, or 3) the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts to tie.

