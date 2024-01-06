National Football League
Steelers' T.J. Watt reportedly suffers torn MCL
National Football League

Steelers' T.J. Watt reportedly suffers torn MCL

Published Jan. 6, 2024 9:08 p.m. ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a crucial Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, but it came at the cost of losing star linebacker T.J. Watt for the foreseeable future.

Watt was helped off the field in the fourth quarter and didn't return. It was revealed after the game that he suffered a torn MCL (Grade 3 sprain), NFL Network reported. The multi-week injury would presumably keep him out of the postseason.

Prior to leaving the game, Watt totaled two sacks, three tackles for loss and eight combined tackles. On the whole, he has racked up an NFL-high 19 sacks, 68 combined tackles and four forced fumbles this season. He's considered a top candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, which he won in 2021.

Watt, 29, is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pittsburgh improved to 10-7 with Saturday's 17-10 win over Baltimore. It needs one of three outcomes to clinch an AFC wild-card berth: 1) the Buffalo Bills to lose to the Miami Dolphins, 2) the Jacksonville Jaguars to lose to or tie with the Tennessee Titans, or 3) the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts to tie.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings

2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes