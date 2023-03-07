National Football League
National Football League

Sheriff's deputies reportedly enter Joe Mixon's home after 'shots fired' call

Published Mar. 7, 2023 10:06 a.m. EST

Hamilton County (Ohio) sheriff’s deputies entered the home of Bengals running back Joe Mixon early Tuesday morning after responding to a "shots fired" call, according to Cincinnati-area FOX affiliate WXIX.

One juvenile was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. It isn’t clear how the juvenile was injured.

WLWT (the local NBC affiliate) spoke with Mixon's sister, who says he was not involved in the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

