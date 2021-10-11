Monday Night Football top plays: Indianapolis Colts lead Baltimore Ravens

National Football League
1 hour ago

The final game of Week 5 is here!

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are taking on Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. 

The Colts enter the contest having gone 8-1 in their past nine October games, but Wentz is 0-2 as a starter against the Ravens (2016 and '20). On the other side, the Ravens are 7-0 in their past seven October games. Baltimore defeated Indianapolis 24-10 the last time these two teams met in Week 9 of 2020.

Will Jackson & Co. move to 4-1 and solidify their place atop the AFC North, or will Wentz and the Colts prove to be road warriors and pull off an upset?

Let's get to it!

Here are the top moments from Monday's matchup.

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

FIRST QUARTER

The Colts struck first on their first drive of the game when Jonathan Taylor took it to the house call on this third-and-15 play for Indianapolis. 

On the other side, the Ravens' first-round draft pick Odafe Oweh came up with a big defensive play, forcing this turnover after the Colts had the ball for more than seven minutes in the first frame.

SECOND QUARTER

