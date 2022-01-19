National Football League Kansas City Chiefs embark on 'revenge tour' in Nick Wright's Tiers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Heading into the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, everybody is still chasing after the Kansas City Chiefs , according to Nick Wright .

The playoff field has dwindled down to eight teams, but the AFC West champions still reign supreme.

Wright took a look at each of the remaining teams heading into the second round of the playoffs during his Wednesday breakdown on "First Things First."

Check out where each squad lands in Wright's latest tiers:

SEE YA NEXT YEAR: Las Vegas Raiders , Philadelphia Eagles , New Orleans Saints , Pittsburgh Steelers , New England Patriots , Indianapolis Colts , Los Angeles Chargers , Dallas Cowboys , Arizona Cardinals

Best Super Bowl odds: All eliminated

Wright's thoughts: "Bottom row, need quarterbacks. Second row, have quarterbacks but meh. Third row, needs coaches. Fourth row, playoffs would have been better with you."

FINAL FOUR BANNER: Tennessee Titans , Cincinnati Bengals

Best Super Bowl odds: Titans +800

Wright's thoughts: "One team enters this game, one team leaves, and then that team leaves the following week. Oh, why does no one respect the Titans? We just don't. I don't know, ask America. It's not up to me, I just say what America says. And the Bengals, we respect you, but everybody knows this game is the appetizer to the weekend, and the winner of this game is the appetizer for either the Chiefs or the Bills."

TIRED CHAMP: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl odds: +500

Wright's thoughts: "Marvin Hagler was a great one. Larry Holmes, at some point you take too many punches. At some point, the fresh, young fighter who maybe isn't as good as them beats them. You know why? … Because the Bucs have played more games than any team over the last two years. They now have the injuries piling up, there are rumors about [Tom] Brady walking away. They're banged up, they're tired, a little distracted."

SPOILER ALERT: Los Angeles Rams , San Francisco 49ers

Best Super Bowl odds: Rams +700

Wright's thoughts: "Both of these teams could win this weekend. The Packers want nothing to do with that Niners running game, particularly in two-degree weather. Meanwhile, the Rams –– they like warm weather. They're going to warm weather Tampa. They're feeling great. A little nervous about [Matthew] Stafford going on the road in the playoffs. But nobody would be shocked by either of these teams winning this weekend."

TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN: Buffalo Bills

Super Bowl odds: +475

Wright's thoughts: "Is Nick finally giving the Bills respect? They are at the top of the NFL mountain looking down at all of the plebeians saying, ‘We crushed you.’ Or, does it mean magic mountain [Josh] Allen is about to come crashing down? Wait until Sunday evening to find out."

NO. 1 CONTENDER: Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl odds: +375

Wright's thoughts: "It was the Packers last week, it's the Packers right now. Why would it change, they haven't played."

REVENGE TOUR: Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl odds: +400

Wright's thoughts: "It's no longer dynasty, it's no longer the favorites. It's revenge tour. The Titans, Bengals, Bills –– what do they all have in common? They all had the audacity to beat the Chiefs this year. You gonna beat the Chiefs twice in one season? Literally, no team ever has since [Patrick] Mahomes has been there. But good luck with that. Could the revenge tour continue into the Super Bowl? The Bucs, it would be revenge for last year's Super Bowl. The Rams, it would be revenge for that epic Monday Night Football game, 54-51. The Niners, it would be revenge for them leading the Chiefs at halftime of a Super Bowl, and for the Packers, it would be revenge for Aaron Rodgers being too cowardly to show up to Arrowhead. Instead, we got Jordan Love and everyone put asterisks on that win."

