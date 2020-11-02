National Football League Is It Really Tua Time After All? 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tua Time has officially begun in Miami, resulting in a Dolphins win – but not thanks to an impressive performance from rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa was given a rude awakening to the league on his first play, with a strip sack from Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald after a big, big hit by Michael Brockers.

He found success later in the first quarter, when he led a touchdown drive that ended with a pass to DeVante Parker in the end zone. But Tagovailoa finished the game completing just 12 of his 22 passes for 93 yards and one touchdown.

None of his completions went deeper than 15 yards.

The Rams led the Fins in all offensive statistics, including more total yards (326), more first downs (23) and time of possession (almost 13 more minutes).

Instead, Miami’s win came primarily from the defense and special teams, who wrecked havoc on the Los Angeles Rams, specifically quarterback Jared Goff.

The Dolphins pressured Goff on 21 of his 63 dropbacks, tied for the highest percentage Goff has faced in a game this season, and it showed as Goff coughed up the ball four times.

Miami converted three of those four turnovers into points – including setting up Tua's first career touchdown – and Tagovailoa gave credit for the win where credit was due.

All in all, Miami earned its fewest total yards (145) in a win since Week 14 of 2010 (131 yards vs. the New York Jets).

Tua may have not done much, but according to FOX Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe, Tagovailoa did enough for the Dolphins, who looked like a complete football team.

"They are a very sound football team ... Tua didn't have to do a whole lot ... but this is something to build on."

However, not everyone was happy with Tua's debut performance, including NFL analyst Rex Ryan, who doesn't think Tagovailoa looks the part of an NFL quarterback.

"To me it is a little scary. We know the durability is a question, and man he looked short in that pocket. We know in the NFL it's hard to be a short, non-mobile quarterback, but we'll see."

And NFL analyst Michael Vick, who was a smaller, mobile quarterback during his years in the league, agreed with Ryan.

Previously, veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was the starter under center, earning the Dolphins three wins through six games, outscoring the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers by a combined 68 points.

Despite Fitzpatrick playing well, he was benched halfway through the 2020 season, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that a pair of picks in each of the first two rounds factored into the decision to start Tua.

With Tua and the victory, Miami improved to 4-3, for the club's first time above .500 in coach Brian Flores’ tenure.

But Miami hasn’t won a Super Bowl since the 1973 season, and has only one winning season since 2008.

And after watching Tua yesterday, Cowherd isn't convinced Tua is the quarterback of the future, as the Dolphins are building a championship-caliber team with draft possibilities at their fingertips.

"Miami has Houston's first round pick, and it's a top five pick. They [the Dolphins] are going to move if Tua after eight games doesn't have 'It.''"

Tagovailoa became the 22nd Dolphins quarterback to start a game since Dan Marino in 2000, and the club has been starved for a star quarterback ever since.

Next up, Miami faces another winning team, the Cardinals, and Tua again will be tested.

FOX Bet has Arizona favored (-5), and coming in as the underdog off a lackluster performance, Tagovailoa will have much to prove on Sunday.

