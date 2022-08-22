National Football League Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux out 3-4 weeks with MCL sprain 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is reportedly expected to miss 3-4 weeks after an MRI on Monday revealed a sprained MCL in his right knee.

Thibodeaux's ACL and meniscus remain intact, ESPN's Adam Schefter added.

The New York Giants outside linebacker exited in the second quarter of Sunday's 25-22 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals after taking a controversial hit below the knees from tight end Thaddeus Moss. Thibodeaux initially went down and clutched his knee but was able to walk off the field under his own power. He was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.

Much is expected from Thibodeaux this season. The 6-foot-4, 254-pound athlete was a unanimous All-American last year at Oregon. He compiled 19 sacks over 30 career games for the Ducks. The Giants are hopeful that Thibodeaux will be ready for their regular-season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11 (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX).

Sunday was a rough one for New York, which also lost kicker Graham Gano to a concussion, returner-wide receiver C.J. Board to a rib injury and sixth-round draft pick Darrian Beaves to a torn ACL.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

