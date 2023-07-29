National Football League Eagles unveil long-awaited 'Kelly Green' throwbacks Updated Jul. 29, 2023 8:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Teams across the NFL have been taking advantage of relaxed helmet rules to bring back beloved throwbacks, but perhaps no throwback jersey was more hotly anticipated than the Philadelphia Eagles' "Kelly Green" set.

The defending NFC champions finally released a full look at the uniform Saturday after leaked pictures of the uniforms started appearing online, including a close-up of star quarterback Jalen Hurts in the retro-style helmet.

Judging by the reaction of NFL fans and commentators on social media, the jerseys were worth the (slightly shortened) wait. The Eagles previously wore the jerseys for much of their franchise history before changing to their current darker green and black look in 1996.

