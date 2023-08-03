National Football League Bryce Young says he was a DoorDash driver while at Alabama to earn extra money Published Aug. 3, 2023 8:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2020 football season was an irregular one due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was Bryce Young's first as an enrolled student-athlete at the University of Alabama.

The star quarterback, Heisman trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft reportedly worked as a DoorDash driver during his freshman year. Young disguised himself with a mask and hoodie, choosing only to drop the food off at the doors of customers' residences to avoid any recognition from fans.

At the time, Young was sitting behind starting quarterback Mac Jones. When referring to his DoorDash gig, Young described it as working to make a "little extra money". One year later, NIL money was launched — allowing athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness — and Young became one of the country's highest-paid college athletes. Headed into the 2022 season, Young had earned nearly $1 million in NIL deals.

At the end of his college career, Young had an NIL worth of about $3.5 million, per On3. Some of his most notable deals were with Cash App, Subway, Logan's Roadhouse and BMW.

Young set many records at Alabama. He is the only quarterback in Crimson Tide history to throw for 3,000-plus yards in two seasons, and finished second in program history in career passing yards (8,356) and passing touchdowns (80).

Ahead of the NFL season, Young signed a four-year fully guaranteed $37.96 million contract with a $24.6 million signing bonus. He has been announced as the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback.

