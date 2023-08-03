National Football League
Bryce Young says he was a DoorDash driver while at Alabama to earn extra money
National Football League

Bryce Young says he was a DoorDash driver while at Alabama to earn extra money

Published Aug. 3, 2023 8:16 p.m. ET

The 2020 football season was an irregular one due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was Bryce Young's first as an enrolled student-athlete at the University of Alabama

The star quarterback, Heisman trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft reportedly worked as a DoorDash driver during his freshman year. Young disguised himself with a mask and hoodie, choosing only to drop the food off at the doors of customers' residences to avoid any recognition from fans. 

At the time, Young was sitting behind starting quarterback Mac Jones. When referring to his DoorDash gig, Young described it as working to make a "little extra money". One year later, NIL money was launched — allowing athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness — and Young became one of the country's highest-paid college athletes. Headed into the 2022 season, Young had earned nearly $1 million in NIL deals. 

At the end of his college career, Young had an NIL worth of about $3.5 million, per On3. Some of his most notable deals were with Cash App, Subway, Logan's Roadhouse and BMW. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Young set many records at Alabama. He is the only quarterback in Crimson Tide history to throw for 3,000-plus yards in two seasons, and finished second in program history in career passing yards (8,356) and passing touchdowns (80).

Ahead of the NFL season, Young signed a four-year fully guaranteed $37.96 million contract with a $24.6 million signing bonus. He has been announced as the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Joel Klatt on Big Ten exploring adding Oregon, Washington: 'These are imminent moves'

Joel Klatt on Big Ten exploring adding Oregon, Washington: 'These are imminent moves'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes