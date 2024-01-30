Ben Johnson will reportedly remain Lions OC despite Seahawks, Commanders openings
Ben Johnson is running it back with the Lions for at least one more season.
The highly regarded offensive coordinator has informed the Seahawks and Commanders that he's staying with the Lions, NFL Media reported Tuesday.
Johnson's decision comes two days after the Lions' season-ending loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. He was reportedly scheduled to interview with the Seahawks and Commanders for their head coaching vacancies on Monday and Tuesday.
The Commanders were believed to be the favorites to land Johnson after they hired former 49ers executive Adam Peters to lead their football operations. However, ESPN reported Johnson wasn't "the lock" to land that job that many people believed he would be as he also "spooked some teams" due to his asking price.
Johnson, 37, also declined to further pursue head coaching opportunities last offseason. He's set to enter his third season as the Lions' offensive coordinator.
This is a developing story.
