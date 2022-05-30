National Football League Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney killed in car accident 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died Monday in a car accident, his agent Brian Overstreet told ESPN.

According to reports, the crash occurred overnight in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Gladney was 25.

A first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, Gladney recorded 81 combined tackles (63 solo), including seven for a loss in his rookie season. He also batted down three pass attempts and forced a fumble.

He was released by Minnesota due to legal issues on Aug. 3, 2021, before catching on with the Cardinals in March 2022.

Gladney was a four-year starter at TCU, where he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors during his junior season and was named to the Senior Bowl after his senior campaign. He had 146 total tackles with the Horned Frogs, collected five INTs and knocked down 37 passes.

