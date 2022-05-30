National Football League
Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney killed in car accident Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney killed in car accident
National Football League

Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney killed in car accident

3 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died Monday in a car accident, his agent Brian Overstreet told ESPN.

According to reports, the crash occurred overnight in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Gladney was 25.

A first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, Gladney recorded 81 combined tackles (63 solo), including seven for a loss in his rookie season. He also batted down three pass attempts and forced a fumble.

He was released by Minnesota due to legal issues on Aug. 3, 2021, before catching on with the Cardinals in March 2022.

Gladney was a four-year starter at TCU, where he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors during his junior season and was named to the Senior Bowl after his senior campaign. He had 146 total tackles with the Horned Frogs, collected five INTs and knocked down 37 passes.

Here's how the football world reacted to news of Gladney's death:

This is a developing story.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Why haven’t Niners named Trey Lance their starter?
San Francisco 49ers

Why haven’t Niners named Trey Lance their starter?

52 mins ago
NFL odds: Will Cardinals on Hard Knocks impact team's Super Bowl futures?
National Football League

NFL odds: Will Cardinals on Hard Knocks impact team's Super Bowl futures?

2 hours ago
Golf odds: The Match lines, best bet; Brady, Rodgers face Mahomes, Allen
National Football League

Golf odds: The Match lines, best bet; Brady, Rodgers face Mahomes, Allen

3 hours ago
Cowboys rookie OL Tyler Smith draws comparison to Larry Allen
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys rookie OL Tyler Smith draws comparison to Larry Allen

5 hours ago
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels leaving 'Patriot Way' behind
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels leaving 'Patriot Way' behind

23 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes