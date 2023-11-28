National Football League 5 reasons why the Cowboys really can win Super Bowl LVIII Published Nov. 28, 2023 3:42 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys were in a party mood as they were finishing up their win over the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving. Some of their players were feasting on turkey legs they stored in Salvation Army kettles around the field. Others were laughing and hugging on the sidelines as the clock ticked down.

Meanwhile, up in the owners box, Jerry Jones had the smile of man who feels like finally, after 28 long years, he might just have the best team in football.

"Yes," Jones insisted after the Cowboys' 45-10 win was over. "This team is certainly capable of winning the whole thing."

He isn't wrong.

The brash billionaire has made such declarations before about other Cowboys teams, but it's not a stretch to say this is the best group he's had since his last Super Bowl team way back in 1995. Yes, these Cowboys were hammered by the San Francisco 49ers, 42-10, on Oct. 8 and lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 28-23, on Nov. 5, and those are the two biggest obstacles between them and Super Bowl LVIII. And they will probably have to beat at least one of them on the road just to get to the NFC Championship Game.

But again, Jones is right. The Cowboys, the way they're built and the way they're playing, are certainly capable of beating both of them. In fact, they are as good as any team in the NFL.

Yes, they still have to prove it, and it won't be easy. But there are some very good reasons why Jones is so confident, and why this Cowboys team just looks and feels different.

Here are five of the reasons why Jones is right — that the ‘Boys are capable of winning the whole thing:

1. Dak Prescott is playing like an MVP: The quarterback has been absolutely electric and unstoppable since coming out of the bye week. His numbers are ridiculous. He's completed 70.6 percent of his passes (127 of 180) for 1,602 yards with 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Simply put: Any quarterback playing at that level is a threat to lead his team to the Super Bowl.

Does Dak Prescott belong in the MVP conversation?

It's more than just the numbers, though. Prescott is making plays with his feet — not running, necessarily, but escaping trouble in the pocket and throwing on the run. He's making terrific decisions with the ball, as evidenced by his lack of turnovers. He looks like he's mastered Mike McCarthy's offense. Right now, for Prescott, everything works.

2. The Cowboys offense is suddenly diverse: For most of the first month or so of the season, the Cowboys were about two things: Defense and passes to CeeDee Lamb. And while their No. 1 receiver was dominant, he had no offensive help at all.

Now he does. Out of nowhere, the Cowboys remembered they had the speedy Brandin Cooks on the roster (19 catches for 287 yards and two touchdowns in the last three games). They began using tight end Jake Ferguson in the passing game too (19-225-3 in five games since the bye). And not only is running back Tony Pollard slowly showing signs of life (25 carries, 140 yards, two touchdowns, and 10 receptions for 43 yards in the last two games) but they're getting contributions from his backup, Rico Dowdle, too (23-113-1 in the last three games).

That's what has separated them from the NFC's best teams. The Eagles and 49ers have many different ways to beat their opponents. Now, finally, the Cowboys do, too.

How impressive is the Cowboys' three-game win streak?

3. They are strong in the trenches: Maybe this is old-school, but it still works — just ask the Eagles. Contending teams really need to be strong on both sides of the line of scrimmage. And the Cowboys definitely are.

Their offensive line, especially when left tackle Tyron Smith is healthy, has been terrific. They've given up just 23 sacks on the season — eighth-best in the NFL. And they're getting better at the right time, yielding no sacks at all in the last three games (all with Smith back in the lineup).

And on defense, the combination of Osa Odighhizuwa, Johnathan Hankins and rookie Mazi Smith is as good as any defensive tackle trio in the NFL right now. They are better at the run than they are pressuring the quarterback, but they've got DeMarcus Lawrence (four sacks) to bring the pressure from the front.

Controlling both lines of scrimmage can be a huge advantage, especially late in games. And they are well-equipped to battle the 49ers and Eagles — two other teams that dominate in the trenches, too.

4. Their defense is championship-caliber: They might not be "the best defense in the National Football League" as Micah Parsons declared they were back in Week 1, but they're not that far off, either. They have stars and players playing at an elite level on every level on the field.

They even have two legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidates. Parsons, with his 11 sacks and his immeasurable other contributions, might be the favorite for that award. He's as dangerous a defensive player as there is in the league right now and no one draws more attention from opposing offenses. And his top competition for the award might be cornerback DaRon Bland, who has more than made up for the injury to Trevon Diggs with seven interceptions and an NFL-record five Pick-6s.

Cowboys' DaRon Bland on his fourth Pick-6 of the season

Add in that strong defensive front and players like veteran corner Stephon Gilmore in the back and they are a deep, deep defense that's hard to beat. They are ranked third in the NFL overall and fourth in sacks (37). By the end of this season, Parson's boast might turn out to be right.

5. They are well-coached: Don't laugh. It's true. McCarthy and his staff have done a terrific job this season. This team isn't winning on talent alone.

McCarthy, in fact, deserves far more credit than he gets. It's true, the Week 3 loss in Arizona and the Week 5 blowout in San Francisco were not his finest moments and there was justifiable criticism about how prepared his team was. But look what's happened since: The Cowboys have won five of six, and their lone loss was a five-point nailbiter in Philadelphia when they lost 28-23 and were literally inches away from winning.

The Cowboys could have faded after their 42-10 loss to the 49ers on Oct. 8, but McCarthy not only held things together, he fixed the Cowboys' problems. That was particularly evident on offense where rather than panic, he built on what they had already done with mostly minor tweaks. The results have been remarkable. The Cowboys have averaged 38.6 points and 435 yards per game since the bye.

It's not surprising, then, that his team believes it might be the best team in football. They're showing signs that they believe in McCarthy, too.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

