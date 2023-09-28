National Football League 2023 NFL Week 4 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Sep. 28, 2023 1:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We had a good showing last week, so let's keep the good times going in Week 4 of the NFL season.

Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games. And if you are looking for some wagers to get in on the action, I have you covered.

RELATED: 49ers new favorite to win Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, don't forget to check out my digital gambling show and podcast . We appreciate everyone who has listened and can't wait to provide you with some winners. As a reminder, the college football-focused episodes — presented by Big Noon Kickoff — will be released on Thursdays, while the NFL-themed episodes will drop on Fridays.

Now, let's get into the fun. Here are my best bets for the Week 4 NFL slate.

(All times ET Sunday)

Last Week: 3-1 (Season: 5-7)

Bengals at Titans (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Monday night’s win was more about some poor decisions and turnovers by the Rams than it was anything the Bengals were great at. I still have my concerns over Joe Burrow’s health and the Cincinnati offense has not been its explosive self thus far.

While the Titans offense has looked atrocious against anyone other than the Chargers, I’ll take Mike Vrabel’s team getting a couple of points here off the embarrassing loss at Cleveland.

PICK: Titans (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Buccaneers at Saints (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App )

New Orleans has allowed 18, 17 and 15 points in its three games this season, and given what we saw from the Bucs offense Monday night, it would be hard to foresee them hitting the 20-point mark here.

In Jameis Winston we trust!

PICK: Saints (-3) to win by more than 3 points

Patriots at Cowboys (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Coming off an embarrassing loss at Arizona, where the Cowboys allowed 400 yards and didn’t force a turnover, one would have to expect the Dallas defense to make life very hard for Mac Jones and the Patriots offense.

New England has struggled mightily, scoring 15 points in a win over the Jets and gaining just 288 yards against the Dolphins.

PICK: Patriots team total Under 17.5 points scored

Will fans see a rejuvenated Ezekiel Elliott against Cowboys? Skip Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson and Richard Sherman debate whether fans will see a rejuvenated Ezekiel Elliott against his old team in Week 4.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

share