2023 NFL Odds: Overs dominate NFL Week 2
2023 NFL Odds: Overs dominate NFL Week 2

Updated Sep. 18, 2023 10:56 a.m. ET

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.

Bettors who had the best week? Those who played the Over in the Over/Under went 12-2.

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting including straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS), starting with the Thursday Night Football contest:

Favorites won-loss: 10-4

Win: Chiefs, Falcons, Colts, Buccaneers, Bills, Eagles, 49ers, Giants, Cowboys, Dolphins
Loss: Lions, Chargers, Bengals, Broncos

Underdogs W-L: 4-10

Win: Seahawks, Titans, Ravens, Commanders
Loss: Jaguars, Packers, Texans, Bears, Raiders, Vikings, Rams, Cardinals, Jets, Patriots

Home teams ATS W-L: 6-8

Win: Buccaneers, Bills, Titans, Rams, Cardinals, Cowboys
Loss: Lions, Jaguars, Falcons, Texans, Bengals, Eagles, Broncos, Patriots

Road teams ATS W-L: 8-6

Win: Seahawks, Chiefs, Packers, Colts, Ravens, Vikings, Commanders, Dolphins
Loss: Bears, Raiders, Chargers, 49ers, Giants, Jets

Home teams SU W-L: 6-8

Win: Falcons, Buccaneers, Bills, Titans, Eagles, Cowboys
Loss: Lions, Jaguars, Texans, Bengals, Rams, Cardinals, Broncos, Patriots

Road teams SU W-L: 8-6

Win: Seahawks, Chiefs, Colts, Ravens, 49ers, Giants, Commanders, Dolphins
Loss: Packers, Bears, Raiders, Chargers, Vikings, Jets

Home favorites ATS W-L: 3-6

Win: Buccaneers, Bills, Cowboys
Loss: Lions, Falcons, Texans, Bengals, Eagles, Broncos

Home underdogs ATS W-L: 3-2

Win: Titans, Rams, Cardinals
Loss: Jaguars, Patriots

Home favorites SU W-L: 5-4

Win: Falcons, Buccaneers, Bills, Eagles, Cowboys
Loss: Lions, Texans, Bengals, Broncos

Home underdogs SU W-L: 1-4

Win: Titans
Loss: Jaguars, Rams, Cardinals, Patriots

Road favorites ATS W-L: 2-3

Win: Chiefs, Dolphins
Loss: Chargers, Giants, 49ers

Road underdogs ATS W-L: 6-3

Win: Packers, Seahawks, Colts, Ravens, Vikings, Commanders
Loss: Bears, Raiders, Jets

Biggest underdog to cover: Rams (+7.5 against 49ers)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Seahawks (+4.5 against Lions)

Home Over/Under: 12-2

Over: Lions, Falcons, Texans, Buccaneers, Bills, Titans, Bengals, Eagles, 49ers, Cardinals, Cowboys, Broncos, Patriots
Under: Jaguars, Patriots

Road Over/Under: 12-2

Over: Seahawks, Packers, Colts, Bears, Raiders, Chargers, Ravens, Vikings, Rams, 49ers, Jets, Commanders
Under: Chiefs, Dolphins

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 3? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

