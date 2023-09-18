2023 NFL Odds: Overs dominate NFL Week 2
No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.
With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.
RELATED: Meaningless Rams field goal causes bad beat
Bettors who had the best week? Those who played the Over in the Over/Under went 12-2.
Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting including straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS), starting with the Thursday Night Football contest:
Favorites won-loss: 10-4
Win: Chiefs, Falcons, Colts, Buccaneers, Bills, Eagles, 49ers, Giants, Cowboys, Dolphins
Loss: Lions, Chargers, Bengals, Broncos,
Underdogs W-L: 4-10
Win: Seahawks, Titans, Ravens, Commanders
Loss: Jaguars, Packers, Texans, Bears, Raiders, Vikings, Rams, Cardinals, Jets, Patriots
Home teams ATS W-L: 6-8
Win: Buccaneers, Bills, Titans, Rams, Cardinals, Cowboys
Loss: Lions, Jaguars, Falcons, Texans, Bengals, Eagles, Broncos, Patriots
Road teams ATS W-L: 8-6
Win: Seahawks, Chiefs, Packers, Colts, Ravens, Vikings, Commanders, Dolphins
Loss: Bears, Raiders, Chargers, 49ers, Giants, Jets
Home teams SU W-L: 6-8
Win: Falcons, Buccaneers, Bills, Titans, Eagles, Cowboys
Loss: Lions, Jaguars, Texans, Bengals, Rams, Cardinals, Broncos, Patriots
Road teams SU W-L: 8-6
Win: Seahawks, Chiefs, Colts, Ravens, 49ers, Giants, Commanders, Dolphins
Loss: Packers, Bears, Raiders, Chargers, Vikings, Jets
Home favorites ATS W-L: 3-6
Win: Buccaneers, Bills, Cowboys
Loss: Lions, Falcons, Texans, Bengals, Eagles, Broncos
Home underdogs ATS W-L: 3-2
Win: Titans, Rams, Cardinals
Loss: Jaguars, Patriots
Home favorites SU W-L: 5-4
Win: Falcons, Buccaneers, Bills, Eagles, Cowboys
Loss: Lions, Texans, Bengals, Broncos
Home underdogs SU W-L: 1-4
Win: Titans
Loss: Jaguars, Rams, Cardinals, Patriots
Road favorites ATS W-L: 2-3
Win: Chiefs, Dolphins
Loss: Chargers, Giants, 49ers
Road underdogs ATS W-L: 6-3
Win: Packers, Seahawks, Colts, Ravens, Vikings, Commanders
Loss: Bears, Raiders, Jets
Biggest underdog to cover: Rams (+7.5 against 49ers)
Biggest underdog to win outright: Seahawks (+4.5 against Lions)
Home Over/Under: 12-2
Over: Lions, Falcons, Texans, Buccaneers, Bills, Titans, Bengals, Eagles, 49ers, Cardinals, Cowboys, Broncos, Patriots
Under: Jaguars, Patriots
Road Over/Under: 12-2
Over: Seahawks, Packers, Colts, Bears, Raiders, Chargers, Ravens, Vikings, Rams, 49ers, Jets, Commanders
Under: Chiefs, Dolphins
Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 3? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.
-
2023 NFL Week 2 betting trends: Tua covers, LaFleur dominates, Unders cash again
2023 NFL Week 2 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads, results for every game
Rams' Sean McVay has the ring, but 49ers' Kyle Shanahan has betting edge
-
2023 NFL odds: Is Brock Purdy a top-15 quarterback?
Browns receiver Amari Cooper questionable to play Monday vs. Steelers
FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 2 picks
-
2023 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for Colorado-Colorado State, Raiders-Bills
2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 2: 49ers, Cowboys climb; Giants, Bears plummet
2023 NFL Week 2 odds: Best bets, including Niners, Bengals to cover
-
2023 NFL Week 2 betting trends: Tua covers, LaFleur dominates, Unders cash again
2023 NFL Week 2 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads, results for every game
Rams' Sean McVay has the ring, but 49ers' Kyle Shanahan has betting edge
-
2023 NFL odds: Is Brock Purdy a top-15 quarterback?
Browns receiver Amari Cooper questionable to play Monday vs. Steelers
FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 2 picks
-
2023 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for Colorado-Colorado State, Raiders-Bills
2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 2: 49ers, Cowboys climb; Giants, Bears plummet
2023 NFL Week 2 odds: Best bets, including Niners, Bengals to cover