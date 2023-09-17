Meaningless Rams field goal causes brutal bad beat for 49ers bettors
As any sports bettor can tell you, a seemingly meaningless play to the masses is significant to some.
Case in point: Sunday's NFL showdown between longtime rivals the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.
At stake was first place in the NFC West Division, and the 49ers, who won eight of the previous nine games against the Rams, were 7.5-point favorites.
Let's dive into how a meaningless late play crushed San Francisco bettors on Sunday.
Leading 27-20, 49ers kicker Jake Moody kicked a 26-yard field goal with just under three minutes left to expand the margin to 10 points.
The Rams had the ball with 94 seconds left. Matthew Stafford completed a 17-yard pass to the 49ers' 20, then spiked the ball with four seconds left.
Instead of throwing to the end zone, Rams coach Sean McVay elected to attempt a 38-yard field goal. 49ers bettors won't forget what happened next.
Brett Maher's kick was good as time expired.
Final score: 49ers 30, Rams 23.
Ouch, what a brutal bad beat.
The latest member of the Brett Maher Fan Club is this bettor.
