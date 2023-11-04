National Football League
2023 NFL Odds: Taylor Swift's presence in Germany could affect betting market
Published Nov. 4, 2023 12:27 p.m. ET

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins will face off in Germany on Sunday, with the defending champs favored by 1.5 points for the big matchup.

However, given their showing last week against the Broncos, where they fell short 24-9, Chiefs fans are hoping for a different outcome by way of the presence of Taylor Swift. 

The Chiefs are a different team when Swift — the girlfriend of Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce — is in attendance. With Swift watching in person, Kansas City is 5-0 and 4-1 ATS.

This is data that could impact how sports bettors approach Sunday's game. 

When asked about whether Swift was going to be in attendance, Kelce refused to answer, acknowledging how the intel can sway things in Vegas. 

"When I mention if she’s going to be at the game, the Vegas line and Over/Under on my catches goes up and down, the spread goes up and down, so I’m just going to keep that to myself," Kelce said to the media this week.

Swift attending games in the past turned out to equal success for sports bettors who took advantage of Kelce prop bets.  

DraftKings director of sportsbook operations Johnny Avello noticed a surge in bets on Kelce's player props, and while it has slightly diminished recently, during Week 7, Kelce remained the second-most popular choice among all players in DraftKings' Anytime Touchdown market.

To be fair, there appears to be a trend with Kelce when Swift is on-hand. 

In the four games that Swift has attended, Kelces has seven catches for 69 yards and a score, six catches for 60 yards, nine catches for 124 yards, and 12 catches for 179 yards and a score. That's an average of 8.5 catches, 108 receiving yards and half a touchdown per game for Kelce.

Without Swift in attendance, Kelce averages 6.7 catches, 50.3 receiving yards and 1.5 scores. 

As for Week 9, the Over/Under on Kelce receptions is set at 7.5 and the Over/Under on receiving yards is set at 79.5 at DraftKings.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

