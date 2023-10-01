National Football League Patriots QB Mac Jones has struggled against the spread as an underdog Updated Oct. 1, 2023 10:38 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Mac Jones has a 17-17 record in his three seasons as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots.

When it comes to gambling, Jones has been brutal for bettors, especially in the underdog role.

BetMGM's John Ewing took a deeper dive into Jones' record and discovered the former Alabama Crimson Tide star is winless in his past 11 starts against the spread (ATS) as an underdog.

Jones and the Pats are 0-2 ATS as underdogs this season.

The team lost 25-20 in the opener to the Philadelphia Eagles as a 3.5-point underdog and dropped a 24-17 decision to the Miami Dolphins as a 2.5-point 'dog in Week 2.

New England was a 2.5-point favorite in Week 3 in the team's 15-10 win over the New York Jets.

Jones & Co. are back in the underdog role on Sunday, as the Patriots are 6.5-point 'dogs at the Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports App).

Can Jones turn it around in this spot?

FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica has his doubts and is fading Jones in another way.

How is Mac Jones viewed around the NFL? Eric Mangini joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss how Patriots QB Mac Jones is perceived around the NFL.

Patriots at Cowboys (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App )

Coming off an embarrassing loss at Arizona , where the Cowboys allowed 400 yards and didn’t force a turnover, one would have to expect the Dallas defense to make life very hard for Mac Jones and the Patriots offense.

New England has struggled mightily, scoring 15 points in a win over the Jets and gaining just 288 yards against the Dolphins .

Look for the Cowboys defense to step up and keep this Patriots offense under wraps.

PICK: Patriots team total Under 17.5 points scored

