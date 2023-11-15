National Basketball Association Police say they have yet to find video evidence of crash that injured Kelly Oubre Jr. Updated Nov. 15, 2023 6:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Philadelphia police said Wednesday that surveillance video recovered so far in the alleged hit-and-run that injured 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. does not show any evidence of a crash at the intersection where Oubre said he was hit.

"The Police Department currently does not have any video or photographic evidence that depicts this collision," Sgt. Eric Gripp, a department spokesperson, said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. "We continue to work in hopes of gathering evidence and we encourage anyone who has information to reach out to our crash investigation unit."

According to The Inquirer, two employees of nearby businesses who reviewed roughly two hours of surveillance footage from that evening did not see the crash.

Oubre signed with the 76ers on Sept. 26 and is new to the area. Gripp emphasized, The Inquirer reported, that police have not accused Oubre of anything and the investigation is ongoing. The lack of video evidence confirming an accident, however, does raise questions about the information Oubre gave to police.

Police said earlier that the driver’s side mirror on a silver car clipped Oubre at 7:40 p.m. Saturday as he crossed the street. Oubre suffered a broken rib, lacerations and other assorted injuries. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Oubre returned to the team’s practice facility on Tuesday, three days after the incident.

"He’s in good spirits," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said before facing the Indiana Pacers in an NBA In-Season Tournament game. "He rode the exercise bike for a little bit. So he’s doing OK."

Nurse was among the members of the Sixers organization who saw Oubre at his home not far from the scene of the accident during the team’s off day on Monday.

Oubre is set to be re-examined at the end of the week and a timetable for his return could be set at that time.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

