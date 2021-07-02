Kawhi Leonard Where is the best landing spot for Kawhi Leonard if he leaves the Clippers? 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the LA Clippers out of the playoffs and Kawhi Leonard waltzing into free agency, what’s next for the two-time Finals MVP?

The 10-year NBA veteran, who owns a $36 million player option to stay with the Clippers, will be eligible for a starting salary worth 35% of the projected $112 million salary cap ($39.2 million) if he signs with a new team, according to Yahoo Sports.

In December, Leonard spoke to reporters about his player option for the 2021-22 season and potential unrestricted free agent status.

"Obviously, if I'm healthy, the best decision is to decline the player option, but that doesn't mean I'm leaving or staying [in LA]," he said. "I’m focused on the season like I said. We’ll talk about that when the time is right."

And it appears the time has come.

As Leonard enters his free agency period, the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat are reportedly planning to make "a hard push" for the Clippers’ star, while the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers could also look to get in on the action.

Dallas is considered by some to be the biggest threat to land Leonard because of Luka Dončić's presence and the Mavericks' ability to create maximum cap space or work out a sign-and-trade, per The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor . Leonard also has a good relationship with Nico Harrison, Dallas’ new general manager and a former executive for Nike – where Leonard had an endorsement contract from 2011-18.

Miami is also a contender. Leonard previously tried to recruit Heat star Jimmy Butler to the Clippers in 2019 before Paul George was acquired, so Miami could offer Leonard a chance to play alongside Butler if the Heat were to work out a sign-and-trade, per SB Nation .

There's also a chance that Leonard doesn't part ways with the Clippers – or at least leave Los Angeles. In March, the 30-year-old reportedly purchased his third home in Southern California, a $17.1 million mansion in LA’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood. He already owns a $13.3 million estate in San Diego's Rancho Santa Fe neighborhood and a $6.7 million Staples Center-adjacent penthouse .

While buying yet another home isn’t a guarantee that Leonard is planning on staying in LA or re-signing with the Clippers, continuing to invest so much in the area does lend itself to the possibility he plans on sticking around.

On Friday's "First Things First," NBA Analyst Chris Broussard said he would be shocked if the five-time All-Star left the Clippers after learning of Leonard's recent purchase and shared the only two reasons that he believes would justify a departure.

"If there was some egregious mistake made by the Clippers’ medical staff that affected Kawhi, and Steve Ballmer wouldn’t correct it, OK, that would be a legitimate reason," he said. "… If Kawhi has come to the conclusion that [he] just needs to be away from home during the season, then that would be a legitimate reason. … I don’t think that’s the case, especially with him just buying a $17 million house in March in Los Angeles … but if he left for one of those two reasons, then you’d say ‘OK, that’s a personal decision’. Any other reason and I would find myself saying ‘What is Kawhi Leonard thinking?’

"If he went to Dallas, that would tell me you don’t wanna be the man. You don’t like having the responsibility of carrying a franchise, you don’t like the pressure and expectations that come with that … you don’t like being the one that gets criticized if you don’t win a championship or underachieve. So you go to Dallas where Luka [Dončić] can handle all that. … Your supporting cast in Miami would be no better than your supporting cast with the Clippers. It’d be very close, and Miami can’t even get you the full max, so if he left for anything but the first two reasons, to me, it would speak negatively about Kawhi Leonard."

Broussard’s co-host Nick Wright agreed that the Mavericks would be the best fit for Leonard should he leave LA, and he added a third reason why Leonard could do just that.

"He has all the leverage he wants and will no matter what he says. He’s going to get the full max if he demands it, which he will, and he’s going to get the no-trade clause, I would think, that may be the only point of contention.

"Here’s a third reason he might want to leave," Wright continued. "Better chance to win. Dallas with Kawhi is better. It's just better. … Luka is exponentially better than Paul George, and the Mavs aren't handcuffed with bad contracts … and they at least have their own draft capital, more so than the Clippers do."

On Friday’s "The Herd," Colin Cowherd echoed Broussard and Wright's point that Leonard going to Dallas has a lot to do with Dončić.

"These rumors are now being confirmed. Miami and Dallas coming after him, and I think Dallas fits way better," he said. "If he goes to Dallas, he no longer has to guard Luka, who’s the biggest nightmare for any great defender. … It’s also perfect for Dallas. … Dallas has cap space, Miami doesn’t. That makes a ton of sense."

The Ringer’s O’Connor joined Cowherd to discuss Leonard's options further, pointing out that staying with the Clippers is still a lucrative option for the two-time NBA champion.

"For Kawhi Leonard here, nobody knows what he’s thinking specifically," O'Connor said. "It was reported earlier in the year that he bought a $17 million house in Los Angeles, so that could indicate that he is gonna stay long term. Why else would you pay that much for a house in LA? However, he’s gonna have options.

"Dallas especially can offer a lot there with Luka … with that said though, I don’t think it’s necessarily a realistic scenario here. The Clippers can still offer an amazing situation for him."

Only time will tell what happens with Leonard during free agency, which opens at 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 2.

