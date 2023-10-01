Jrue Holiday trade to Celtics makes Boston new NBA Finals favorite Updated Oct. 1, 2023 1:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

And just like that, there is a new NBA title favorite.

The Boston Celtics made a major move on Sunday morning, acquiring former Milwaukee Bucks All-Star guard Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers, in exchange for Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon and two picks.

With the move, the Celtics' title odds shortened from +500 to +400 at BetMGM, making them the new championship favorites only a few days after the Bucks became the new favorites after landing superstar guard Damian Lillard from the Blazers.

At the time of acquiring Lillard, the Bucks jumped the defending champion Denver Nuggets (+480) and the Celtics on the oddsboard.

At FanDuel, Boston and Milwaukee are currently co-favorites at +380, followed by Phoenix (+550) and Denver (+600).

Here's how the NBA world reacted to the swap:

