NASCAR Cup Series
How Shirley Muldowney, first lady of drag racing, was nicknamed 'Cha Cha'
NASCAR Cup Series

How Shirley Muldowney, first lady of drag racing, was nicknamed 'Cha Cha'

Updated Mar. 19, 2024 9:20 a.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX NASCAR Insider

If you are a race fan, you probably know the name Shirley Muldowney. Even non-race fans know of Muldowney, the first lady of drag racing. Many will remember her by her nickname "Cha Cha."

The documentary "Shirley" premieres Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on FS1 and the FOX Sports app. It details her story of fighting discrimination and tussling with many of the biggest names in drag racing on her way to stardom that began in the 1970s.

We'll let the documentary tell the riveting and inspirational story of the three-time top fuel champion.
But here's the story, as told in the documentary, of how she got that infamous nickname.

From the 83-year-old Muldowney: 

ADVERTISEMENT

"We went to Sanford, Maine, and the tech people putting class numbers on windows with shoe polish — when it was my turn, here I come up with the big dark hair and the gold, always gold earrings. and for some reason, I think he thought I might have been Hispanic or something. I don't know ... but he 
said, ‘Cha Cha' and he wrote it with the shoe polish on the window of the car."

Another drag racer told her that could be her nickname.

"Tommy Ivo said, ‘Keep the name and paint it pink' only because nicknames  were synonymous with the sport," Muldowney recalled.

It didn't thrill her competitors.

"It exacerbated the irritation for the racers," said former NHRA broadcaster Bob Frey. "Not only were they getting beat by somebody named Shirley, they're getting their butt kicked by somebody named Cha Cha. And that was  horrible."

Muldowney eventually stopped using the nickname on her car, but many people only knew her by the nickname.

"I stuck with Cha Cha until I decided to just take it off my helmet one year at Indy," she said.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NASCAR takeaways: Denny Hamlin wins Bristol race littered with tire issues

NASCAR takeaways: Denny Hamlin wins Bristol race littered with tire issues

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes