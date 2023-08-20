NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen live updates: Top moments from Watkins Glen Int'l Updated Aug. 20, 2023 4:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series ' August schedule continues Sunday with Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

NASCAR's top stars will battle it out over three stages and 90 laps on the iconic asphalt speedway in New York. It will be the 25th race of the 2023 Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 3 p.m. ET.

Denny Hamlin will start from the pole Sunday, the third time he'll lead the field to the green flag this season and the 40th pole of his Cup career. Hamlin turned the two fastest laps in the final round of Saturday's qualifier to edge William Byron. Michael McDowell — fresh off of winning for the second time in his career — will start third, followed by Ty Gibbs in fourth and two-time defending Watkins Glen winner Kyle Larson will round out the top five.

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the top moments!

Out of gas!

Chase Elliott ran into major trouble as the race wound down, dropping out of contention after his car ran out of gas. His exit makes next week's race at Daytona a must-win for him to qualify for the playoffs.

Maneuvering inside

Kyle Larson was able to slide past his competitor on this turn on Stage 3, swiftly breezing by to overtake him.

Day of firsts

Although he'd never led a lap at Watkins Glen before today, William Byron took things over in Stage 2, finishing as its victory heading into the third.

Penalty!

McDowell received a penalty just moments later after driving through too many pit boxes.

Number one after one

After claiming his first win of the season last week, Michael McDowell continued his hot stretch with a Stage 1 victory.

Spin out!

Daniel Suárez lost control of his No. 99 car early on, but was lucky to sustain minimal damage in the scrum.

Legends abound

Several huge names showed face at Watkins Glen, including the one and only Dale Earnhardt Jr.

PRERACE

"We've got to"

It's all gas, no breaks for Chase Elliott Sunday, and he explained why this race is such an important one for him.

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday's race.

Stay tuned for updates!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience NASCAR Cup Series

share