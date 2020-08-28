Cup Series
Bubba Wallace Weighs In On Boycotts
3 hours ago

By Bob Pockrass

NASCAR will race Saturday night, and Bubba Wallace tweeted Thursday night to emphasize that his participation is not a message that he doesn’t believe in the message sent by the strikes and postponements in other sports leagues.

Wallace, the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR’s national series, has publicly advocated for racial equality. The 26-year-old Richard Petty Motorsports driver’s tweets were the first from a NASCAR Cup Series driver on the subject of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. 

Wallace also posted a couple of follow-up tweets in response to his initial thread, including referencing President Donald Trump’s visit to the Daytona 500.

Jimmie Johnson, in a regularly scheduled Zoom media availability previewing Daytona, said drivers and NASCAR have talked about how they want to respond.

NASCAR has not issued a statement, but there was no indication that it was considering postponing events this weekend at Daytona.

It is the regular-season finale Saturday for the NASCAR Cup Series and the track could have as many as 20,000 in attendance.

