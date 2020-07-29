Major League Baseball What Happened In Astros Vs. Dodgers 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The first game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros since Houston was punished for sign-stealing predictably resulted in fireworks.

Benches emptied after Dodgers righty Joe Kelly and Houston’s Carlos Correa shared a heated exchange Tuesday night.

Kelly stuck his tongue out and made a pouty face after striking out Correa, who ended up on his backside earlier in the at-bat after a wild pitch from Kelly.

Correa wasn’t the first Astros batter that Kelly nearly plunked, either. Alex Bregman had to duck out of the way of a 3-0, 96-mph fastball from Kelly earlier in the sixth inning.

Frustrations peaked after the inning ended and benches cleared, but no punches were thrown. After the game, which LA won 5-2, Astros manager Dusty Baker was particularly upset with the Bregman pitch:

“When you throw a 3-0 fastball over a guy’s head, now you’re flirting with ending his career.”

Houston’s skipper also offered his account of why tensions boiled over after the Correa at-bat:

“And then what really enraged everybody is when he told Carlos … he struck him out and he told him, ‘Nice swing, [expletive].’ What are you supposed to do with that?”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saw things differently:

“Even the ball to Correa, it was a breaking ball that just backed up. Obviously, the expectation going into this series, things were escalated a little prematurely …

That’s what happened. Happy to see nothing came of it. Warnings were issued and we won a baseball game.”

Kelly proclaimed his innocence after the game, too, saying he didn’t throw at the Astros on purpose and joking about his poor accuracy.

ESPN reported Wednesday that MLB is looking into the altercation, and Roberts said officials had already contacted him:

Tuesday’s clash was the first time the Dodgers and Astros had squared off since Houston was punished for stealing signs in 2017. They won the World Series that year, beating the Dodgers in seven games.

In January, MLB concluded that "most of the position players" on the 2017 Astros either received sign information or participated in the sign-stealing scheme, which relied on using video and banging on a trash can to relay signs.

As a result, the league fined the organization $5 million, stripped them of draft picks and suspended then-GM Jeff Luhnow and then-manager AJ Hinch.

In February, Dodgers outfielder reacted to the punishments and apologies in an all-time rant, accusing Jose Altuve of stealing the 2017 MVP award from New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and a World Series ring from the Dodgers.

Correa then fired back, defending his teammate and telling Bellinger to, "shut the f--k up."

First pitch for Game 2 of LA’s two-game set in Houston is set for 7:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

