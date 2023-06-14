Stay classy, San Diego: Flippin' Bats will be LIVE from Rays-Padres on June 16-18
Get ready, San Diego.
Flippin' Bats is coming to the land of beaches, burritos and Ron Burgundy this weekend as the star-studded San Diego Padres take on the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays at Petco Park from June 16-18.
Co-hosts Ben Verlander and Alex Curry will be on location interviewing players, conducting live postgame shows and even exploring America's Finest City to hang out with Padres fans and get a glimpse into the lives of San Diegans and their favorite baseball team.
Stay tuned to FOX Sports and make sure to follow @FlippinBatsPod on social media to see how you can meet Ben and Alex, and maybe even be part of the show!
And don't forget to listen to Flippin' Bats on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and right here on FOX Sports.com and the FOX Sports App.
-
Shohei Ohtani's incredible season: By the numbers
Putting Elly De La Cruz's incredible debut week into perspective
Examining Anthony Volpe and the Yankees' shortstop conundrum
-
Travis Kelce redeems himself with first-pitch strike before Royals game
MLB Power Rankings: Who's each team's likeliest first-time All-Star?
2023 MLB All-Star Game: Voting leaders, rosters, starting lineups
-
Red Sox SS Trevor Story hopes for July return from elbow injury as DH
Three teams that should go all-in at the 2023 MLB trade deadline
MLB Home Run Derby Winners: Full list of champions and records
-
Shohei Ohtani's incredible season: By the numbers
Putting Elly De La Cruz's incredible debut week into perspective
Examining Anthony Volpe and the Yankees' shortstop conundrum
-
Travis Kelce redeems himself with first-pitch strike before Royals game
MLB Power Rankings: Who's each team's likeliest first-time All-Star?
2023 MLB All-Star Game: Voting leaders, rosters, starting lineups
-
Red Sox SS Trevor Story hopes for July return from elbow injury as DH
Three teams that should go all-in at the 2023 MLB trade deadline
MLB Home Run Derby Winners: Full list of champions and records