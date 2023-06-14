Major League Baseball Stay classy, San Diego: Flippin' Bats will be LIVE from Rays-Padres on June 16-18 Updated Jun. 14, 2023 5:45 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Get ready, San Diego.

Flippin' Bats is coming to the land of beaches, burritos and Ron Burgundy this weekend as the star-studded San Diego Padres take on the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays at Petco Park from June 16-18.

Co-hosts Ben Verlander and Alex Curry will be on location interviewing players, conducting live postgame shows and even exploring America's Finest City to hang out with Padres fans and get a glimpse into the lives of San Diegans and their favorite baseball team.

