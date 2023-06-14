Major League Baseball
Stay classy, San Diego: Flippin' Bats will be LIVE from Rays-Padres on June 16-18
Updated Jun. 14, 2023 5:45 p.m. ET

Get ready, San Diego.

Flippin' Bats is coming to the land of beaches, burritos and Ron Burgundy this weekend as the star-studded San Diego Padres take on the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays at Petco Park from June 16-18.

Co-hosts Ben Verlander and Alex Curry will be on location interviewing players, conducting live postgame shows and even exploring America's Finest City to hang out with Padres fans and get a glimpse into the lives of San Diegans and their favorite baseball team.

Have the San Diego Padres finally turned things around? | Flippin' Bats

After being down on them for most of the season, Alex points out the Padres for slowly starting to show signs of better play. Have the Padres turned things around?

Stay tuned to FOX Sports and make sure to follow @FlippinBatsPod on social media to see how you can meet Ben and Alex, and maybe even be part of the show!

And don't forget to listen to Flippin' Bats on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and right here on FOX Sports.com and the FOX Sports App.

San Diego Padres
Tampa Bay Rays
