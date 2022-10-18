Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani documentary to air Tuesday on FS1
Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani documentary to air Tuesday on FS1

1 hour ago

Back in August, FOX Sports' Ben Verlander traveled to Japan for 10 days to immerse in the people, the culture and the baseball, particularly the baseball journey of the singular Shohei Ohtani.

Verlander's time in Japan included visiting Ohtani’s hometown, attending several ballgames, exploring the cities, meeting Ohtani’s former coaches, former teammates and hometown mayor, and hosting several meet-ups with fans

He then returned to Los Angeles and conducted a one-on-one interview with Ohtani. 

All of this will be unveiled Tuesday in "Searching for Shohei: An Interview Special," FOX Sports' 60-minute documentary produced by Religion of Sports that will be broadcast on FS1 after Game 1 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres.

Shohei Ohtani interview with Ben Verlander to air Oct. 18

Shohei Ohtani interview with Ben Verlander to air Oct. 18
Ben Verlander is proud to announce that "Searching for Shohei," an interview special, will debut Oct. 18 on FS1, showcasing Ben's trip to Japan and a one-on-one with Ohtani himself.

Watch "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander" on YouTube, or subscribe on podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts.

Verlander has been an outspoken fan of Ohtani's and an admirer of his accomplishments since before the two-way star's MVP season in 2021. In fact, "Shohei Ohtani News" has become a recurring segment on FOX Sports' "Flippin' Bats" podcast. 

"I take it as a sense of responsibility to make sure I’m talking about him the right way," Verlander told USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Ohtani has had two unprecedented seasons, starring as both a pitcher and a hitter for the Los Angeles Angels. In 2022, the reigning unanimous AL MVP produced a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 166 innings, while also hitting 34 home runs and being 42% better than the average major-league hitter by wRC+ (weighted runs created plus). Essentially, Ohtani was a top-five pitcher and a top-15 hitter amid doing both jobs full-time.

It was a campaign that exceeded his 2021 output but also proved to be bittersweet for the two-way phenom. Upon arriving home in Japan on Tuesday, he lamented the fact the Angels were again far from contention.

"I have to say that August and September in particular felt longer to me than last year," Ohtani said, speaking in Japanese. "We were not able to play as many good games as we would like — including 14 consecutive losses. So I have a rather negative impression of this season."

While Ohtani is expected to finish second behind Aaron Judge in this year's MVP race, you can probably guess which player would get Verlander's vote.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
AL Division Series top plays: Yankees lead Guardians in Game 5
Major League Baseball

AL Division Series top plays: Yankees lead Guardians in Game 5

21 mins ago
Shohei Ohtani has 'rather negative impression' of Angels' season
Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani has 'rather negative impression' of Angels' season

2 hours ago
Phillies-Padres: Verlander's five key players in the NLCS
Major League Baseball

Phillies-Padres: Verlander's five key players in the NLCS

3 hours ago
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Phillies-Padres Game 1 of NLCS
Major League Baseball

MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Phillies-Padres Game 1 of NLCS

3 hours ago
Why Brandon Marsh's wet hair makes him a perfect fit with the Phillies
Major League Baseball

Why Brandon Marsh's wet hair makes him a perfect fit with the Phillies

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes