Visiting Shohei Ohtani's high school: Ben Verlander's Japan diary

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Analyst

Editor's note: Ben Verlander is spending time in Japan exploring Shohei Ohtani's roots, experiencing the country's culture and meeting fans. This is the fourth in a recurring series that began Friday, Aug. 19.

Hello again from Japan! I am writing this from the dugout of the baseball stadium at Shohei Ohtani's high school, Hanamaki Higashi High.

The day started with a 4:30 a.m. wake-up call. I hopped on a bullet train from Tokyo Station at 6 a.m. to travel to Hanamaki, Iwate, the area of the country that produced the legendary Ohtani. I wrote yesterday that we were traveling 150 mph — it was more like 200 mph, as this beautiful train whisked us across the Japanese countryside with speed and style.

Ben Verlander boards a bullet train for the trip from Tokyo to Hanamaki. (Photo by Nick Rago/FOX Sports)

While we were en route, I was offered many options for breakfast. Most of them involved tuna in some form. My interpreter and guide, Masa — who, I will take every opportunity to say, has been key to making this trip possible — chowed down on a sandwich made of two pancakes with beans in the middle. He was quite proud of his selection.

Now, a bit about our destination. Iwate is one of the northernmost prefectures (similar to a state) on Japan's biggest island. It is scenic, mountainous and apparently a great snowboarding destination in the winter. Within Iwate, Hanamaki is a quiet town that reminds me of my hometown in Virginia.

Once we arrived at the train station, we headed straight to yet another baseball field. This one was very different from the bright lights of the Tokyo Dome. The Mizusawa Little League field is where Ohtani learned to play the game as a child.

Nestled between two highways, a river and what appeared to be a mineral field, this is the site of the origin story for the greatest baseball player on earth.

I learned that the river over the right-field fence actually played a big role in that story. As Ohtani started to develop some pop, he made it a habit to hit balls over the fence and into the river to be lost forever. Eventually, Ohtani's coach came to him and asked that he stop hitting balls into the river because they could not afford to continue to purchase new ones. So Ohtani learned to drive baseballs into left field consistently, building the foundation of his ability to hit to all fields in the majors.

Young players at the Mizusawa Little League field welcome Verlander to their practice. (Photo by Nick Rago/FOX Sports)

I would be remiss if I didn't mention the children we met at that field. None spoke English, but we were all bonded by our love of the player who used to run the bases at that very field. We took pictures, played catch and debated whether Shohei the pitcher could strike out Shohei the hitter (with the help of Masa, of course). I really did not want to leave.

As we drove away, the team swarmed our van to say goodbye. I can't put into words how much that moment meant to me. I will never forget it.

Next, we made the drive to another point of interest in the Angels star's life: Hanamaki Higashi High School. During the ride, I made a quick pit stop for what was, without a doubt, the best convenience store sushi I've ever had — not that there was ever much competition for that title.

When we arrived at the campus, my jaw dropped. This was not like any high school I've been at in the states. It was more like a beautiful university campus. Athletic facilities and a bell tower rise above the tree line, unlike any facilities I'd seen at that point in my trip to Hanamaki. We parked and headed straight to the stadium where Ohtani's legend first began to take shape.

The day provided Verlander the chance to see two fields where Ohtani developed his baseball skills as a youth. (Photo by Nick Rago/FOX Sports)

This stadium is massive. It has a capacity of 12,000 and feels like a minor-league stadium. (I've played in plenty.) It features a massive, electronic scoreboard in the outfield and grass so pristine you could mistake it for Augusta National. Over the right-field fence lies a patch of grass, then another fence, then a line of trees. When I asked if any notable stories about Ohtani occurred here, a former high school teammate of his told me he once hit a pitch OVER those trees. I have seen video of this moment and can confirm it is as absurd as it sounds.

While we were there, Ohtani's former team was holding a scrimmage against another local team. After the game, they took part in a practice that was awesome to watch. It was the most upbeat, technically sound high school practice I've ever seen. The communication was nonstop, and the execution of every play was precise.

For practice, they were working on a "situations" drill in which the coach puts runners on the bases where he wants, the defense is set, and the coach hits balls exactly how he wants to. When a ball is hit, a runner from home plate takes off, and then the play plays out. It's a classic baseball drill that I had never seen executed so flawlessly.

Verlander surveys the field at Hanamaki Higashi High School and contemplates a legendary home run Ohtani hit out of the ballpark. (Photo by Nick Rago/FOX Sports)

After they were finished with the drill, their day was far from over. After a full scrimmage and drills, the team headed back to the practice field to take more BP and run more individual drills. A former player told me these kids are allowed to use their smartphones for only one hour per day to call their families. Other than that, they were completely focused.

When I pressed him on this, he responded in English with something we can both agree on: "Baseball is life!"

We headed back to what I have been told is one of the nicest hotels in Iwate, the Hanamaki Onsen. To best explain this, it is a traditional Japanese hotel with Tatami rooms. After playing baseball my entire life, I've probably stayed in thousands of hotel rooms, but never one like this.

I opened the door and was greeted by a large, empty room with a low table, two chairs flat on the ground and not much else. I opened the manual that read "INSTRUCTIONS" in English, but that turned out to be the sole English word in the book.

After searching my room for a solid five minutes, a passerby told me that when I went to dinner, the hotel staff would come make my bed for me. I asked him more questions and ended up learning more in those few minutes than I could have ever imagined about Japanese culture. I was told to put on the traditional robes that had been left in my hotel room and proceed to the dining hall, where I experienced a buffet that would put any in Vegas to shame. Sushi, sashimi, pasta, crab and dozens of other things that I still haven't identified but were to die for.

The buffet at the Hanamaki Onsen Hotel was simply incredible. (Photo by Nick Rago/FOX Sports)

Our first meet-up of the trip was scheduled for this night. Hanamaki is a small, rural city, so I didn't really know what to expect. It was scheduled for 8 p.m., and I showed up at 8:05 to a crowd of people in front. Already, 15 or so people were standing there, waiting for my arrival. I got out of the cab, and they started clapping and cheering as I walked up. It was another "pinch-me" moment. It's important to note that this isn't about me. This is the "Flippin' Bats" community rallying around Shohei Ohtani. These meet-ups are really just a group celebration of Ohtani.

One of the first encounters I had was with a man explaining why there is so much appreciation for the podcast. "The people of Iwate are really quite shy. They won't openly talk about Shohei Ohtani and how they feel he should be the MVP of the league again," he said. "You are speaking for the entire prefecture of Iwate."

Fans of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast meet to share stories of Shohei Ohtani. (Photo by Nick Rago/FOX Sports)

Another girl drove more than 40 minutes to come to the meet-up and share her story. She is terminally ill, and she hugely appreciates Ohtani because of how much fun he has while going about life. That appreciation led to her finding me. She said "Flippin' Bats" has continued to help her in life, adding to the continued brightness and positivity that she found through her love of Ohtani.

The night came to an end after the meet-up but not before gifts were given and a group photo was taken. I left with a beautiful bouquet of flowers, handmade glass, earplugs, a wind chime, handwritten letters and more memories that will last a lifetime.

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @ BenVerlander .

