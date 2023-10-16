Major League Baseball Rangers make themselves at home in Houston, take 2-0 series lead Updated Oct. 16, 2023 9:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

HOUSTON — The defending champion Astros are in a dark place — a position they've been in just a couple of times before during their dynasty.

With starting pitcher Framber Valdez scuffling and the Astros' offense unable to make up the difference — two surprisingly common trends in Houston of late — the Rangers won 5-4 on Monday in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

The Astros are now trailing 2-0 in a playoff series for the first time since they lost the first three games of the 2020 ALCS to the Rays. One year earlier, Houston dropped the opening two games of the 2019 Fall Classic to the Nationals. In both series, the 'Stros responded with three consecutive wins before losing Game 7s. Their 2019 World Series defeat famously included four losses at home.

Four years later, the Astros are again struggling to take care of business at Minute Maid Park. They rallied late in Game 2, largely thanks to another multi-home run game from the exceptionally talented Yordan Álvarez, but fell a couple big hits short otherwise. José Altuve went 0-for-5; José Abreu, the unspoken MVP of the ALDS against the Twins, looked lost at the plate amid going 0-for-3 and striking out twice; Kyle Tucker, moved up to the three-hole (in front of Álvarez) to inject confidence in the lefty slugger, went 0-for-4. He's now hitting .095 (2-for-21) this postseason.

Perhaps the Astros' losing record at home this year (39-42, .481%) was the real harbinger of their current standing. No team with a sub-.500 mark at home has reached the World Series. Moreover, only four clubs have posted a losing home record and even made the playoffs. Two of those instances came in shortened seasons.

The Astros are familiar with being an exception to a rule, of course. Just look at this October, when they were the only division winner with that five-day layoff to advance to the ALCS. Whatever helped them contain their edge during that break and take down the Twins — whether that was talent, experience or focus, or a combination of all three — they'll need to once again dig deep and attempt to crawl out of a two-game series deficit against a Texas club that is playing like an October powerhouse.

The Rangers' offense is so deep that their lone two home runs in this series came off the bats of their Nos. 6 and 9 hitters. In the first innings of Games 1 and 2, the Rangers combined for 10 hits against Astros co-aces Justin Verlander and Valdez. There is simply, and overwhelmingly, no relief at any part of the Texas lineup.

The only hope, for now, is that the Astros can replicate what they did six weeks ago, when they outscored current foe — in Arlington — by an absurd 39-10 margin during a three-game sweep.

Texas skipper Bruce Bochy said he knew from the moment he walked into spring training back in February that the 2023 Rangers would be in the postseason.

"And we get to the postseason, you feel like you can be a championship club," Bochy added.

The Rangers score four runs against Astros in first inning

The Astros, too, believed they'd reach the postseason from the moment they strolled into spring as the reigning champions. More recently, Verlander pointed to the club's culture and attitude as a reason it's been able to stay resilient all year. At no point in the season did the Astros relax or simply expect greatness, Verlander contended. Rather, they planned and prepared for it.

Winning just hasn't come easy for the 2023 squad. Houston's been particularly hampered by injuries to its offense and, at times, lacked the dependable starting pitching it's grown accustomed to. In the backdrop, though, was the Astros healthy bats not producing at home. Whereas they eventually overcame injuries and straightened out their staff at the trade deadline, finding offense at Minute Maid Park has remained an issue. That's led, in part, to the Astros' 0-2 start in the ALCS.

So, with their season on the line, they wave farewell to this strange home-field disadvantage and welcome the change of scenery — even if the next stop is only a three-plus hour drive away. The Astros, as they often have, will have to do their best work on the road to dig out of this hole. Then they'll have to prevail at their house of horrors at least once to stay alive.

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar .

