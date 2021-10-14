Major League Baseball MLB odds: How to bet Astros vs. Red Sox, picks, point spread, more 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros will play in the American League Championship Series, with Game 1 scheduled for Friday at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

Boston holds a 39-33 lead in the all-time series, including 20-15 at Fenway Park and 19-18 on the road. But the Astros have won nine of the previous 13 contests, including a 5-2 record this season.

The teams have met twice in the postseason, with Boston winning 4-1 in the 2018 ALCS and Houston taking the 2017 AL Division Series 3-1.

"This is a tougher test because the Red Sox, 2 through 6, 2 through 7 in that lineup, they are unconscious right now, man," FOX Sports' Sam Panayotovich said. "I know it's a small sample size but through the postseason so far, the Red Sox have the highest average, most hits, highest slugging, and most home runs. Good luck with that lineup.

"When I saw Lance McCullers leave last game with forearm tightness, it made me a little nervous because we know Houston doesn't have the horses in the rotation. This will be a slugfest of a series and I think it could go either way. If that's the case, if I make it a coinflip, of course, I'm going to take +135 before I lay -heavy juice (-162). That's no problem."

The Astros outscored the Red Sox in head-to-head games 42-25 this season.

Houston slashed .300/.386/.498 with nine homers and 19 doubles over those seven games against Boston this season.

A key to Houston's success against Boston this season was getting on base without swinging the bat. The Astros drew 32 walks against the Red Sox and were hit by a pitch three times.

The Astros held the Red Sox to a .210 average with just 20 extra-base hits (15 doubles, five homers) this season.

Houston also led the majors in runs scored (863), RBIs (834), team batting average (.267), and on-base percentage (.339) during the regular season.

Boston's pitchers struck out 1,527 batters during the regular season, the fifth-best mark in MLB. The Red Sox tied for fifth in saves (49) but allowed the third-most hits (1,409). The Red Sox pitching staff will need to bring it this series if they want to advance.

BOSTON RED SOX @ HOUSTON ASTROS (8:07 p.m. ET Friday, FOX)

Point spread: Astros -1 (favored to win by one or more runs; otherwise Red Sox cover)

Moneyline: Astros -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Red Sox +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.00 total)

Total scoring over/under: 8 runs scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Sam Panayotovich: "The Red Sox don't have to win the series; as long as it goes the distance, I can't lose. There's a little bit of juice here, minus-154, but I think the Red Sox have every chance to win it. In this case, if they lose in Game 7, I will win."

PICK: Red Sox + 1.5 games to win ALCS (via FOX Bet)

