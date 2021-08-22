MLB world reacts to Miguel Cabrera's 500th career home run

Major League Baseball
There's a new member of Club 500.

In the top of sixth inning Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera hit the 500th home run of his illustrious MLB career. Cabrera received a 1-1 changeup from Steven Matz and lofted it over the fence in right-center field, sending the Tigers dugout into a frenzy of cheers at Rogers Centre.

Cabrera is the 28th player in MLB history to hit 500 home runs in his career.

Here's another look at his historic 500th souvenir sent to the seats.

Now 38 years old, the Venezuelan slugger began his career with the Florida Marlins in 2003, the year the team won the World Series. He has played for the Tigers since 2008, and during his tenure in Detroit, Miggy has won the AL triple crown, the AL MVP award twice and the AL batting title four times. He is an 11-time MLB All-Star.

Cabrera hit his 499th career home run Aug. 11 against the Orioles. He now has 13 home runs this season. 

Also, with his 2,944th career hit on Aug. 3, Cabrera moved into 35th place on the all-time MLB list, passing Frank Robinson. Sitting at 2,954, he could also reach the 3,000-hit milestone this season or, more likely, early next season.

Here's how the MLB world reacted to Miggy's milestone.

