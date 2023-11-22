Major League Baseball
D-backs acquire 3B Eugenio Suárez from Mariners
Published Nov. 22, 2023 3:11 p.m. ET

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired slugger Eugenio Suárez on Wednesday from the Seattle Mariners for reliever Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

The 32-year-old Suárez was a 2018 All-Star for the Cincinnati Reds and has been a consistent power hitter for the past decade, slugging 246 homers since 2012. He fills a need for the D-backs at third base, which was manned mostly by Evan Longoria and Emmanuel Rivera last season.

Suárez also provides another power bat for the reigning NL champions. He hit .232 with 22 homers and 96 RBIs for the Mariners last season, playing third base and designated hitter.

Vargas is a 24-year-old right-hander who made his big-league debut with the Diamondbacks this season, throwing in five games. The 30-year-old Zavala has been a backup catcher for the Chicago White Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks over the past three seasons.

The trade was first reported by The Seattle Times.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

