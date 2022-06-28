Braves place Kenley Jansen on IR with irregular heartbeat

Major League Baseball
37 mins ago

Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to an irregular heartbeat. 

The move is retroactive to Monday. 

This marks the fourth time Jansen has been sidelined by the ailment, though he's avoided cardiac troubles since 2018. He first experienced discomfort in 2012 and was placed on the IL again in 2017, and 2018, respectively. 

Jansen's had two cardiac ablation procedures to help control the issue, but it has continued to linger throughout his career. 

A three-time All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jansen signed a one-year, $16 million contract with Atlanta this past offseason. He's been off to a blistering start as the team's closer, posting a 2.18 FIP, 2.07 SIERA and 2.12 xERA. He's completed 20 saves in 24 opportunities. 

Though his ERA (3.58) may not be tops among closers, Jansen boasts a stellar strikeout rate of 36.4%, while walking just over 6% of the batter's he's faced this year. He's also limiting hard-hit balls with ease, as opposing hitters average an 86.5 mph exit velocity, alongside a 28.4% hard-hit ball rate.

The team has recalled right-hander Jesus Cruz from its Triple-A affiliate to take Jansen's place on the active roster. Cruz has pitched six innings in the big leagues this season and has been excellent in the minors, with a 2.45 ERA, an astronomical 24-to-1 K/BB ratio.

Reliever Will Smith is expected to assume closing duties. Atlanta has yet to release a timetable for his return, but they're hoping he'll be able to make a speedy recovery. He was out 10 days the last time he was hampered by this issue in 2018.

