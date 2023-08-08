Major League Baseball 2023 MLB Playoff, World Series schedule: How to watch, dates, TV channels Updated Aug. 8, 2023 3:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

MLB announced its 2023 playoff schedule Tuesday. Here are the dates for each playoff round and the networks on which the games will air:

AL Wild-Card Series: Oct. 3-5 on ESPN

NL Wild-Card Series: Oct. 3-5 on ESPN

AL Divisional Series: Oct. 7-13 on FOX, FS1

NL Divisional Series: Oct. 7-14 on TBS

AL Championship Series: Oct. 15-23 on FOX, FS1

NL Championship Series: Oct. 16-24 on TBS

World Series: Oct. 27-Nov. 4 on FOX

Here's the American and National League playoff fields as of Aug. 8:

American League

No. 1 seed: Baltimore Orioles (70-42)

No. 2 seed: Texas Rangers (67-46)

No. 3 seed: Minnesota Twins (60-54)

No. 1 Wild Card: Tampa Bay Rays (68-46)

No. 2 Wild Card: Houston Astros (64-49)

No. 3 Wild Card: Toronto Blue Jays (64-50)

National League

No. 1 seed: Atlanta Braves (70-40)

No. 2 seed: Los Angeles Dodgers (65-46)

No. 3 seed: Milwaukee Brewers (61-53)

No. 1 Wild Card: San Francisco Giants (62-51)

No. 2 Wild Card: Philadelphia Phillies (61-51)

No. 3 Wild Card: Cincinnati Reds (60-55)



