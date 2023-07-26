Major League Baseball
2023 MLB Playoff Picture, bracket
Major League Baseball

2023 MLB Playoff Picture, bracket

Published Jul. 26, 2023 9:30 p.m. ET

The MLB All-Star break is firmly in the rearview, so it’s time for teams to focus on the MLB playoff stretch and the path to the World Series.

Here’s a breakdown of how the playoffs would look if the season ended on July 26, 2023.

2023 MLB Playoff Picture

American League

  1. Baltimore Orioles
  2. Texas Rangers
  3. Minnesota Twins
  4. Tampa Bay Rays
  5. Houston Astros
  6. Toronto Blue Jays

In the hunt:

National League

  1. Atlanta Braves
  2. Los Angeles Dodgers
  3. Milwaukee Brewers
  4. Cincinnati Reds
  5. Arizona Diamondbacks
  6. San Francisco Giants

In the hunt:

2023 MLB Playoff Bracket

American League Seeds

  • Baltimore Orioles (1) vs. Winner of Tampa Bay Rays (4) vs. Houston Astros (5)
  • Texas Rangers (2) vs. Winner of Minnesota Twins (3) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (6)

National League Seeds

  • Atlanta Braves (1) vs. Winner of Cincinnati Reds (4) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (5)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers (2) vs. Winner of Milwaukee Brewers (3) vs. San Francisco Giants (6)

For the latest updates, check out our MLB playoff standings.

Major League Baseball


 

