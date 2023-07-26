Major League Baseball 2023 MLB Playoff Picture, bracket Published Jul. 26, 2023 9:30 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The MLB All-Star break is firmly in the rearview, so it’s time for teams to focus on the MLB playoff stretch and the path to the World Series .

Here’s a breakdown of how the playoffs would look if the season ended on July 26, 2023.

2023 MLB Playoff Picture

American League

In the hunt:

National League

In the hunt:

ADVERTISEMENT

2023 MLB Playoff Bracket

American League Seeds

Baltimore Orioles (1) vs. Winner of Tampa Bay Rays (4) vs. Houston Astros (5)

Texas Rangers (2) vs. Winner of Minnesota Twins (3) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (6)

National League Seeds

Atlanta Braves (1) vs. Winner of Cincinnati Reds (4) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (5)

Los Angeles Dodgers (2) vs. Winner of Milwaukee Brewers (3) vs. San Francisco Giants (6)

For the latest updates, check out our MLB playoff standings .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball





share