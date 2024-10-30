Major League Baseball 2025 World Series odds: Dodgers favored to repeat Updated Oct. 30, 2024 11:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 version of MLB's Fall Classic has come and gone.

Now, it's time to look ahead to next season.

The Dodgers blew past the Yankees in this year's World Series, winning 4-1 to earn their second title in the past five years.

Will they make it three in six years at the conclusion of next season?

Let's take a look at the early odds to win next year's Fall Classic at DraftKings Sportsbook.

World Series winner 2025:

Los Angeles Dodgers: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

New York Yankees: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Atlanta Braves: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Philadelphia Phillies: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Baltimore Orioles: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Houston Astros: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

New York Mets: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

San Diego Padres: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Texas Rangers: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Seattle Mariners: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Cleveland Guardians: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Minnesota Twins: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Detroit Tigers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Chicago Cubs: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Boston Red Sox: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Milwaukee Brewers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Kansas City Royals: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Toronto Blue Jays: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Tampa Bay Rays: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

St. Louis Cardinals: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Cincinnati Reds: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

San Francisco Giants: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Athletics: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Washington Nationals: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Miami Marlins: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Los Angeles Angels: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Colorado Rockies: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Chicago White Sox: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Going back-to-back in professional baseball has proven difficult in the history of the sport.

The last time a team won consecutive World Series, the Yankees won three in a row from 1998 to 2000. Prior to that, the Blue Jays repeated in 1993 after winning it all in 1992.

Arguably the most unique occurrence of consecutive titles happened between 1972 and 1978. The Athletics won three straight titles from 1972-1974, followed by the Reds going back-to-back in 1975 and 1976, before the Yankees won in 1977 and 1978.

