Major League Baseball 2023 MLB odds: Hot Seattle Mariners squad causes huge shift in World Series odds Updated Aug. 29, 2023 2:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

On July 1, just a little less than a month ago, the Seattle Mariners were at +6000 to win the World Series, sitting at 39-42 and having lost five out of six games. They were in fourth place in the AL West, 10 games back of the division lead.

However, entering September, the Mariners are the talk of the sport, winning a MLB-best 37 out of 51 games since the first of July to take sole possession of first place in the AL West, the latest the franchise has been alone in first since 2003.

And now, their World Series odds have moved to +1400, as Seattle has a pair of eight-game winning streaks this month and has won 12 of its last 13 games.

RELATED: Updated AL, NL MVP odds

ADVERTISEMENT

Could this be the year the Mariners end their World Series drought? Seattle is the lone MLB franchise to never play in the Fall Classic, and the Mariners are one of six active teams not to win a World Series.

Let's take a look at Seattle's betting odds in the midst of its hot streak.

Win AL West: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total, second-best odds)

Win AL pennant: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total, fifth-best odds)

Win World Series: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total, seventh-best odds)

Many thought the Mariners threw in the towel when they sent closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline. Seattle was 55-51 and still in fourth place in the division.

However, sparked by All-Star outfielder Julio Rodríguez's MLB-record four-game performance, the Mariners have surged up the standings and oddsboard. Their .800 win percentage this month is the best in August in franchise history (minimum 15 games).

Despite leading the Astros and slumping Texas Rangers (lost nine of their past 11) by just one game entering Tuesday, Houston is still the betting favorite at BetMGM to win the AL West for the sixth time in seven seasons (+150, bet $10 to win $25 total). The Mariners are second at +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total).

Houston started the season as -200 favorites (bet $10 to win $15 total) to win the division, with the Mariners second at +300 and the Rangers tied for third with the Los Angeles Angels at +1000.

The Astros are the favorite to win the AL pennant at BetMGM (+350), but the Mariners have the highest handle percentage (23.3%).

Count FOX Sports MLB Analyst Ben Verlander among the Mariners believers.

"The Mariners have certainty been the best story of the second half," Verlander said on Monday. " … On July 25, the Mariners were in fourth place in the AL West. And they were 8.5 games out of first place … and, overall in the American League, they were the fifth-worst team in the entire league. They were 10th out of 15 total teams. Now they have the third-best record in the American League. They're rolling.

"You talk about peaking at the right time for certain teams. The Mariners were not even in the playoff conversation 30 games ago."

The Seattle Mariners are peaking at just the right moment Ben Verlander talks about the red-hot Seattle Mariners as they climbed from fourth all the way to first in the AL West.

The AL West figures to be a battle the rest of the way. The Mariners and Rangers play each other seven times, including a four-game set to end the regular season. The Astros still have three games each against their division rivals.

Are you a Mariners believer like Verlander? Follow FOX Sports for the latest on the Mariners and MLB this season.

share