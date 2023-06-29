Major League Baseball 2023 MLB Draft order, date: Every pick for round 1, Competitive Balance Round A Updated Jun. 29, 2023 12:21 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 MLB Draft is very quickly approaching, and this year's draft class is considered a very strong one. Here's what you need to know.

When is the 2023 MLB Draft?

The 2023 MLB Draft will take place on July 9-11, preceding the 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park. Rounds 1 and 2 will be held on Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m. and Rounds 3-10 will take place July 10 at 2 p.m. The draft will conclude with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday, July 11 at 2 p.m.

All times Eastern

ADVERTISEMENT

[Shusterman: 2023 MLB Mock Draft]

Where is the 2023 MLB Draft?

The 2023 MLB Draft will be held in Seattle, Washington.

How is the MLB Draft Order determined?

The Pittsburgh Pirates have the No. 1 pick for the second time in three years. This year, they gained the No. 1 pick by winning the first-ever MLB Draft Lottery. This is the first draft order to be determined by the lottery.

The worst teams have higher odds, but every team that misses the postseason ultimately has an opportunity to get the No. 1 pick.

The first six picks of the draft are determined by the lottery. The remaining teams that didn't qualify for the postseason are picked in inverted order of the prior year's standings. Then, the postseason teams are ordered by elimination order with the World Series winner picking last.

[Shusterman: 2023 MLB Draft prospect rankings: Dylan Crews leads strong top 30]

What is the 2023 MLB Draft Order for the first 39 picks?

Round 1

1. Pittsburgh Pirates

2. Washington Nationals

3. Detroit Tigers

4. Texas Rangers

5. Minnesota Twins

6. Oakland Athletics

7. Cincinnati Reds

8. Kansas City Royals

9. Colorado Rockies

10. Miami Marlins

11. Los Angeles Angels

12. Arizona Diamondbacks

13. Chicago Cubs

14. Boston Red Socks

15. Chicago White Socks

16. San Francisco Giants

17. Baltimore Orioles

18. Milwaukee Brewers

19. Tampa Bay Rays

20. Toronto Blue Jays

21. St. Louis Cardinals

22. Seattle Mariners

23. Cleveland Guardians

24. Atlanta Braves

25. San Diego Padres

26. New York Yankees

27. Philadelphia Phillies

28. Houston Astros

Prospect Promotion Incentive Pick

29. Seattle Mariners

Competitive Balance Round A

30. Seattle Mariners

31. Tampa Bay Rays

32. New York Mets

33. Milwaukee Brewers

34. Minnesota Twin

35. Miami Marlins

36. Los Angeles Dodgers

37. Detroit Tigers

38. Cincinnati Reds

39. Oakland Athletics

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates Washington Nationals

share