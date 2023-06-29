2023 MLB Draft order, date: Every pick for round 1, Competitive Balance Round A
The 2023 MLB Draft is very quickly approaching, and this year's draft class is considered a very strong one. Here's what you need to know.
When is the 2023 MLB Draft?
The 2023 MLB Draft will take place on July 9-11, preceding the 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park. Rounds 1 and 2 will be held on Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m. and Rounds 3-10 will take place July 10 at 2 p.m. The draft will conclude with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday, July 11 at 2 p.m.
All times Eastern
[Shusterman: 2023 MLB Mock Draft]
Where is the 2023 MLB Draft?
The 2023 MLB Draft will be held in Seattle, Washington.
How is the MLB Draft Order determined?
The Pittsburgh Pirates have the No. 1 pick for the second time in three years. This year, they gained the No. 1 pick by winning the first-ever MLB Draft Lottery. This is the first draft order to be determined by the lottery.
The worst teams have higher odds, but every team that misses the postseason ultimately has an opportunity to get the No. 1 pick.
The first six picks of the draft are determined by the lottery. The remaining teams that didn't qualify for the postseason are picked in inverted order of the prior year's standings. Then, the postseason teams are ordered by elimination order with the World Series winner picking last.
[Shusterman: 2023 MLB Draft prospect rankings: Dylan Crews leads strong top 30]
What is the 2023 MLB Draft Order for the first 39 picks?
Round 1
10. Miami Marlins
13. Chicago Cubs
14. Boston Red Socks
19. Tampa Bay Rays
22. Seattle Mariners
24. Atlanta Braves
25. San Diego Padres
26. New York Yankees
28. Houston Astros
Prospect Promotion Incentive Pick
29. Seattle Mariners
Competitive Balance Round A
30. Seattle Mariners
31. Tampa Bay Rays
32. New York Mets
33. Milwaukee Brewers
34. Minnesota Twin
35. Miami Marlins
37. Detroit Tigers
38. Cincinnati Reds
39. Oakland Athletics
