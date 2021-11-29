PGA Tour
Sports world mourns loss of golf trailblazer Lee Elder, who has died at 87

1 hour ago

Lee Elder, the first black golfer to compete in the Masters, has died at the age of 87, the PGA Tour announced Monday. 

Elder got his start in golf as a caddie before polishing his game while serving in the Army, and after his discharge, he joined the United Golf Association Tour for Black players in the early 1960s, per the Associated Press.

At 33 years old, Elder was finally able to enter PGA qualifying school, where he earned his first tour card for the 1968 season. That same year, he became the first Black player to be featured on the cover of Golf Digest.

Elder made history in 1975 at the Masters at Augusta National — which up until that time had been an all-white tournament — when he received an invitation after winning the Monsanto Open the previous year. He went on to play in the Masters six times, win four PGA Tour events and pave the way for Tiger Woods and many others to follow.

He captured eight more wins on the PGA Tour Champions for 50-and-over players. He played in all four major championships, tying for 11th at both the 1974 PGA Championship and the 1979 U.S. Open.

Elder was honored at the opening of this year's Masters Tournament in April by joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player for the ceremonial opening tee shots.

Here's how the sports world reacted Monday to the news of his death. 

