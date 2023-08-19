College Football
Carson Beck succeeds Stetson Bennett as Georgia's starting quarterback
College Football

Carson Beck succeeds Stetson Bennett as Georgia's starting quarterback

Updated Aug. 19, 2023 5:51 p.m. ET

Carson Beck will indeed take the baton from Stetson Bennett, as Georgia head coach Kirby Smart announced Saturday that the former will be the team's starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

"He’s [Beck] done the best job [of all the quarterbacks]," Smart told The Athletic. "We communicated that early in the week to the other quarterbacks."

Beck, who committed to Georgia in 2019 as a four-star recruit, has appeared in 11 games over the last two seasons. This past season, he totaled 310 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 186.4 passer rating, while completing 74.3% of his passes while backing up Bennett. Beck, who stands 6-foot-4, beat out Brock Vandagriff, among others, for the starting job.

Can the Georgia Bulldogs be stopped?

Can the Georgia Bulldogs be stopped?

Star tight end Brock Bowers, who has 20 receiving touchdowns across his first two collegiate seasons, and wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who totaled 762 receiving yards last season, are among the returning pass-catchers for a Georgia passing game that averaged 295.8 yards per game last season, good for third in the SEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia is coming off its second consecutive national championship, which came in the form of a thrilling 42-41 win over No. 4 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal, followed by a 65-7 drubbing of No. 3 TCU in the National Championship game. The Bulldogs have lost just one game over the last two seasons, that being a 41-24 loss to Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship Game; one month later, Georgia took down Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship game.

The Beck era begins for Georgia on Sept. 2, when it hosts UT Martin.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Georgia Bulldogs
Carson Beck
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Yankees running out of reasons to ‘have fun’ amid seven-game losing streak

Yankees running out of reasons to ‘have fun’ amid seven-game losing streak

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes